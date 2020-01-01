Radio Logo
Radio Cigaloun
France / Jazz
City Sounds Jazz
Tacoma, USA / Jazz
CJBC Ici Musique Toronto 90.3 FM
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Classical, World, Pop
Clapas
Montpellier, France / World, Jazz
Classy
Pantin, France / Jazz
CLASSY NetRadio Indonesia
Surabaya, Indonesia / Pop, Jazz, Easy Listening
Clazz FM
Netherlands / Jazz
Beyond Words
Salt Lake City UT, USA / Chillout, Instrumental, Jazz
Clube da música
Criciuma, Brazil / R'n'B, Jazz, Blues, Rock'n'Roll
CNS Radio
Jakarta, Indonesia / Jazz, Pop
Concertzender Pop
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Jazz, Pop
COOLZONE WEB RADIO
Italy / Jazz, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
RadioCrazy Modern Jazz
Küsnacht, Switzerland / Jazz
DASH Concerto
Lennestadt, Germany / Jazz, Classical
DASH Ratpack
Lengerich, Germany / Jazz, Classical
Das Landradio
Munich, Germany / Jazz, Chillout, Swing, Ballads
DBC Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Easy Listening, Jazz, Classical, Electro
Radio DECLIC
France / Pop, Jazz, Electro, Rock
Deep Lounge Bulgaria
Sofia, Bulgaria / Jazz, Ambient, Ballads
Dimensione Jazz
Italy / Jazz, Blues
The Donna Walton Gospel Network
Cleveland, USA / Jazz, Gospel
Doublasfm
Paris, France / Christian Music, Country, Jazz, Gospel
DPS Soul
Columbus, USA / R'n'B, Soul, Jazz, Funk
D-TWO
Hasselt, Belgium / Indie, Pop, Jazz, Soul
Radio Eclipse Bossa Nova & Jazz
Santiago, Chile / Jazz
egoFM JAZZ
Munich, Germany / Jazz
Eighth Note
São Paulo, Brazil / Jazz
Elevations Radio
Cleveland OH, USA / Indie, Pop, R'n'B, Jazz
Baltic Radio 1
Eschborn, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies, Jazz
Estéreo Nueva Jerusalem Guatemala
Huehuetenango, Guatemala / Jazz, Pop
Expat Radio
La Rochelle, France / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Country
Extreme Exposure Radio
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Jazz, Rock
farbe-radio.de
Berlin, Germany / Jazz, Pop
F.D Radio Jazz
France / Jazz
RADIO FERENTINO
Ferentino, Italy / Jazz, Hits, Pop
Firza Radio PADANG
Indonesia / Jazz, Rock, Pop
Firza Radio TAPSEL
Indonesia / Jazz, 80s, Pop
Flummy and Friends Radio
Germany / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Oldies
Fly RadioTv
Mendocino, Italy / Country, Pop, Jazz, Rock
2AAA - 107.1 FM
Wagga Wagga, Australia / Rock, Country, Jazz, Blues
Freies Radio Freudenstadt
Freudenstadt, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Jazz, Latin
Freies Radio für Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Punk, Techno
FunNightRadio
Germany / HipHop, Hits, Jazz, Oldies
Galaxy Music
Spain / Jazz, Easy Listening, Soul
Jazz from Gallery 41
Berkeley, USA / Jazz, Blues
Gdynia Radio
Poland / Latin, Jazz, Swing
Grateful Dread Public Radio
Summit, USA / Jazz, Rock
Greek Turtle Radio
Greece / Jazz, Indie, Instrumental, Ambient
Groovecafe Cover & Chillout
Turin, Italy / Chillout, Jazz, Ambient
Groove'n Arrels
Barcelona, Spain / Pop, Electro, Jazz, Latin

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.