Indie Radio – 505 Stations with Genre
Indie
Lovely Music Radio
Vienna, Austria / Chillout, Rock, Indie, Pop
FluxFM Ohrspiel
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Electro
osna-fm
Osnabrück, Germany / Indie
CampFM - das Festivalradio
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Electro, Rock
Chérie Acoustic
Paris, France / Indie
Righteous Rock Radio
Knoxville, USA / Christian Music, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
D1 Alternative
Toronto, Canada / Rock, Indie, Alternative
electropop
Hanover, Germany / 80s, Indie, Electro
INHAILER Radio
Cincinnati, USA / Rock, Indie, Alternative
soundsindie
Germany / Indie
Lyon Info Radio
Lyon, France / Indie
tonaktiv
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Electro, Indie, Punk
eswirdmorgen
Offenbach am Main, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Indie, World
BBS Radio Station 2
Paradise, USA / News-Talk, Indie, Pop, Rock
เพลงลูกกรุง LookkungRadio Eingdoi Station Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand / Indie, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
The Lot Radio
New York City, USA / Indie, Ambient, Electro, Chillout
New Clear Radio
Lucerne, Switzerland / Pop, Classic Rock, Rock, Indie
ELECTRO par Electro Radio
France / Electro, House, Indie
8k
Christchurch, New Zealand / Techno, Indie, Electro, Rock
indie-vidual
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop, Indie
8Radio
Dublin, Ireland / Alternative, Indie, Pop
Radio Eigekai
Tokyo, Japan / Indie
Reboot.fm
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Pop, Rock
crunchy
Perchtoldsdorf, Austria / Rock, Indie, Alternative, Punk
Radio X
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Electro, Rock
RNS FM Radio Nishi-Sapporo RNSラジオ西さっぽろ
Sapporo, Japan / Rock, Pop, Indie, Classical
D-ONE Alternative
Hasselt, Belgium / Rock, Punk, Indie, Alternative
UP&DOWN TOP ROCK RADIO
Szeged, Hungary / Gothic, Rock, Indie
Sabotage Radio
London, United Kingdom / Indie, Pop
spotlight
Switzerland / Indie
RDU 98.5 FM
Christchurch, New Zealand / Alternative, Indie, Drum'n'Bass, Pop
Radius 106,6
Freistadt, Austria / Alternative, Pop, Indie, Rock
Indie Imagination Radio
Groningen, Netherlands / Indie, Alternative, Pop, Ska
PiN FM
Leipzig, Germany / Punk, Indie, Rock
Radio Vostok
Geneva, Switzerland / Electro, Rock, Indie
i99Radio
Philadelphia, USA / Indie, Pop, Punk, Rock
Indie 97.9
Baltimore, USA / Alternative, Pop, Indie, Punk
Urbana 92.5 FM
Montevideo, Uruguay / Disco, Hits, Indie, Pop
Streetstune Radio
Tel Aviv, Israel / Indie, Jazz, Rock
CouchFM
Berlin, Germany / House, Indie, Pop, Rock
LA GRIETA
USA / Alternative, Electro, Indie, Rock
djtec
Constance, Germany / Electro, Indie
MUSIC MAFIA
London, United Kingdom / House, Indie, Disco
RadioSonar
Rome, Italy / Reggae, Indie, Pop
Radio Caprice - Indie Rock
Russia / Indie
MABU Beatz Radio Whoomp
Norderstedt, Germany / Indie, Classic Rock, Alternative, Pop
88.5 Wow Radio Phrae
Bangkok, Thailand / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Rock, Indie
Allround Wave FM
Brunswick, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Pop, Rock
Radio Caprice - Indie Electronic/New Rave
Russia / Indie, Electro
IndieRadioFM.com HOT HITS RADIO
Pittsburgh, USA / Hits, Indie, Pop, Rock
