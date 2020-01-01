Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Hits Radio – 4,948 Stations with Genre Hits

RADIO PSR Partymix
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, Electro, Disco, Hits
WGAD - 930 AM
Rainbow City AL, USA / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
WAVS - 1170 AM Radio
Davie, USA / Classic Rock, Hits
Inolvidable FM 95.8
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
104.6 RTL Greatest Hits
Berlin NH, Germany / 70s, Hits, 80s, 90s
GotRadio - Hot Hits
USA / Hits, Pop, Rock
La Poderosa Aguascalientes
Aguascalientes, Mexico / Hits, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
Radiocentras
Vilnius, Lithuania / Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Neubrandenburg
Neubrandenburg, Germany / Pop, Hits
CIDC Z103.5 FM -
Toronto, Canada / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
KAOI 1110 AM
Kihei, USA / Hits
KQDJ-FM - Q101 101.1 FM
USA / Hits
Spectrum FM South Costa Blanca & Costa Cálida
Cartagena, Spain / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
WVOS-FM - WVOS-FM 95.9 FM
Liberty NY, USA / 90s, Hits, Pop, Rock
Kiss 98FM
Prague, Czech Republic / Hits
Athens Party
Athens, Greece / Hits
Radio Plassenburg
Kulmbach, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager
WVUV-FM - V103 103.1 FM
Pago Pago, USA / Hits, Pop
Lincs 102.2 FM
Lincoln, United Kingdom / Hits
WZOZ - WZOZ 103.1 FM
Oneonta NY, USA / Hits
Chérie Running
Paris, France / Electro, Hits
ENERGY TIROL
Innsbruck, Austria / Pop, Hits
CIHT Hot 89.9 FM
Ottawa, Canada / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Ö24 Wien
Vienna, Austria / Hits, Pop
Radio Galaxy Passau
Passau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Praia FM 94.1
Cape Verde / Hits
ANTENNE BAYERN - Hitmix
Ismaning, Germany / Hits
Radio Ciao
Atessa, Italy / Hits, Pop
Nostalgie Légendes
Paris, France / Hits, Schlager
KCLH - Classic Hits 94.7 FM
La Crosse MN, USA / Hits
100% Schlager Best Of 2019 - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
WGNI - gni 102.7 FM
Wilmington NC, USA / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
KAPA Radio 99.1 FM
Waimea HI, USA / Hits
Alouette
Angoulême, France / Electro, Pop, Hits
RAC105 105.0 FM
Barcelona, Spain / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Radio Nova 101.7
Sofia, Bulgaria / Hits
Rádio Band FM Floripa 96.1
Florianopolis, Brazil / Hits, News-Talk
WNNH - Frank 99.1 FM
Henniker, USA / Hits
Rádio Transamérica Hits Foz do Iguaçú
Foz Do Iguacu, Brazil / Hits
Global Radio 93.6 FM
Fuengirola, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Veronica Non-Stop
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
Sud Radio
Agen, France / Hits
NRJ HITS REMIX
Paris, France / Hits
100% NL Feest
Bussum, Netherlands / Hits
Berliner Rundfunk – 60er & 70er
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 70s
GotRadio - The Mix
USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
OpenFM - 00s Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Pop, HipHop, Rock
AFN 360 - Joe Radio
Washington, USA / 80s, 90s, Hits
KISS FM – RUSSIAN BEATS
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Hits, R'n'B
Radio Plus Hits
Port Louis, Mauritius / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits