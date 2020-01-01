Radio Logo
Hits Radio – 4,948 Stations with Genre Hits

WOKZ 105.9 FM
Fairfield, USA / Country, Hits
Tempo FM
Wetherby, United Kingdom / Hits
France Bleu Elsass
Strasbourg, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
Inn-Salzach-Welle +PLUS
Burgkirchen, Germany / Pop, Hits
RMF 2000
Krakow, Poland / 90s, Hits
WHHD - HD 98.3
Clearwater, USA / Hits
Knuffelrock Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Hits, Pop
La Mejor Tijuana
Tijuana, Mexico / Hits, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
NEXT FM 96.1
Thessaloniki, Greece / Hits, Pop
Radio Copilumik
Bucharest, Romania / Hits, News-Talk
Radio Beach
Belgium / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Estudio Playa
Pinamar, Argentina / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
KWWW-FM - KW3 96.7 FM
Quincy WA, USA / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
radio SAW Rock
Magdeburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
Sky Radio Singer-Songwriter
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
KJMG - Majic 97
Bastrop LA, USA / Hits
KQMV - Movin 92.5 FM
Bellevue WA, USA / Hits
1Mix Radio Hits
Majadahonda, Spain / Hits
WKND 91.9 FM
Quebec, Canada / Hits
Radio Europa - Gran Canaria
Maspalomas, Spain / Pop, Hits
SquareRadio.FM · Finest Country And Pop Music
Kaarst, Germany / Country, Hits, Pop
Wit FM
Lesparre-Médoc, France / Electro, Hits, Pop
Beach Club Records Live
USA / Hits, Pop
Jovem Pan - JP FM Joinville
Joinville, Brazil / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
1A Fitness
Germany / Electro, Hits
7VOIX Radio
La Turbie, France / Hits
KIFradio Hits
Paris, France / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
POP HITS STATION
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Electro, Pop
Radio Europa - Teneriffa
Tenerife, Spain / Pop, Hits
KMGE - Mix - 94.5 FM
Eugene, USA / Hits
La Mejor Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico / Hits, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
Radio Panda 96.3
Milan, Italy / Hits
WPNC-FM - Magic 95.9 FM
Plymouth NC, USA / Hits
American Beautiful
USA / Hits
KJAN - RADIO ATLANTIC 1220 AM
USA / Hits
Paramuda 93.7 FM Bandung
Bandung, Indonesia / Hits, Pop
NRJ 89.5 FM Sofija
Sofia, Bulgaria / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Piacenza Sound
Italy / Classic Rock, Hits, Disco, Pop
Polskie Radio Gdańsk
Gdańsk, Poland / Hits, Pop
Power 103 FM
Abilene, USA / Hits
Radio Vicenza
Vicenza, Italy / Hits
AmericanDanishRadio
San Jose, USA / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
ANTENNE PFALZ 94.2
Landau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
France Bleu Armorique
Rennes, France / Chanson, Hits, Pop
Karadeniz FM 98.2
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits
KQKY - Hits 106 105.9 FM
Kearney NE, USA / Hits
MundialFM
Vila Nova de Poiares, Portugal / Hits
RPR1.Hits für Kids
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Hits
Touhou Radio
Tokyo, Japan / Hits, Pop
Euer-Hitradio
Voerde, Germany / Hits, Pop