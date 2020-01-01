Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

Free Radio Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, USA / Pop, HipHop, World
Fréquence Haiti
Port-au-Prince, Haiti / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Zouk and Tropical
Urban3
Joué lès Tours, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Fresh Radio Urban
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / R'n'B, HipHop
Funchat-Family Radio
Osnabrück, Germany / Pop, Rock, HipHop, Metal
FunkaGroove
France / HipHop, Funk, R'n'B
FunkyBand Radio
Vélizy-Villacoublay, France / HipHop, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
FunNightRadio
Germany / HipHop, Hits, Jazz, Oldies
Fusión Radio Málaga
Vélez-Málaga, Spain / Reggaeton, HipHop, Pop
Futuradio Urban
Saint-Nazaire, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Gässjer FM
Bad Kreuznach, Germany / HipHop, Electro, Rock, Blues
GD UP Radio
Houston, USA / Rap, HipHop
Gems Radio
Verona NJ, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
Générations - JUL
Paris, France / HipHop
Générations - R&B Gold
Paris, France / HipHop
Générations Slowjam
Paris, France / HipHop
Generation Zel! Radio
Brantford, Canada / Electro, HipHop, House, Top 40 & Charts
GHiTTT 84.8 FM NEW YORK
New York City, USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, House, R'n'B
Global-Beatz
Lütjenburg, Germany / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
GoHAM Radio
San Diego, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Gone Up Radio
Lyon, France / Rap, HipHop
GWP JAMZ
Meridian MS, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Haze.FM Beats
USA / HipHop, Instrumental
Haze.FM Explicit
USA / HipHop, R'n'B
HearMe.FM - The Psychedelic Entity
Birmingham, United Kingdom / HipHop
Heart Of Love Radio
London, United Kingdom / R'n'B, Reggae, HipHop
hef-Radio
Bad Hersfeld, Germany / HipHop, Schlager, Pop
HighClouds
Brussels, Belgium / Rock, HipHop, Electro, Alternative
Radio Hip Hop
Bologna, Italy / HipHop, Urban, Rap
Hip Hop Rádio
Porto, Portugal / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Hip Hop Saved My Life with Romesh Ranganathan
Crawley, United Kingdom / Podcast, HipHop
2GZF - hit 105
Brisbane, Australia / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Hits
Hit A Jam
Saint-Pryvé-Saint-Mesmin, France / HipHop, Electro, Blues, Pop
HIT MUSIC FM
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop
HitRadio-Landau
Landau, Germany / HipHop, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Hung Jury Ent Radio
Baltimore, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Latin
Holland FM España 90.7 FM
Maspalomas, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, 80s
Hoodz Radio
Albany NY, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Hot 104 FM
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, Urban, Pop, Podcast
Hot New Hip Hop Radio
USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
I AM JAMS RADIO
Detroit, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Icon Radio FM
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
ICPRP LAPU-LAPU CITY RADIO
Philippines / HipHop, R'n'B
iLive Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Soul
ILLADELPHIA RADIO
Philadelphia, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
ilovehaze
USA / HipHop
I LOVE THE CLUB
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
I LOVE TOP 100 HIP HOP
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, Hits, Urban, Rap
I LOVE TOP 40 HIP HOP INTERNATIONAL
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, Urban, Rap
I'M IN RADIO
London, United Kingdom / Urban, HipHop, House, Dub

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.