Country Radio – 882 Stations with Genre Country

Country, made in the USA: The sound of freedom and adventure

The heart of country music beats in the southern United States, from the mid-Atlantic and Southeast all the way to Texas. Kentucky and Tennessee are the stronghold of bluegrass and its offspring, country-and-western, secuding listeners with languid melodicism and lively skill. It's the realm of the banjo, mandolin, violin, guitar, accordion and harmonica, all being stitched into a fabric of mystical depth. Country music is often associated with roughnecks 'n' highwaymen, but it's much more expansive than that.

Since the early twentieth century, country music has gone through many stages, and today it's open to new ideas. Flirtations with rock and alternative genres are common, but the usual fling can lead to disputes between traditionalists and progressives. That shouldn't bother you, though. At radio.net, depending on your mood, you can enjoy the widest variety of country radio stations and freely switch between bluegrass, honky-tonk, Nashville, Americana and Tex Mex. Listen to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, and soon you'll be dreamin' of the vast American landscape: Take me home, country road...