Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Classical Radio – 750 Stations with Genre Classical

Radio Tirana Klasik
Tirana, Albania / Classical
CherryPopRadio - Classical Masters
USA / Classical
TRT Radyo 3
Ankara, Turkey / Classical
UN Radio
Bogotá, Colombia / Classical
Radio Universelles Leben
Marktheidenfeld, Germany / Christian Music, News-Talk, Classical
Rádio da Universidade 1080 AM
Porto Alegre, Brazil / Classical
Variance FM
Puy-Guillaume, France / Pop, Rock, Classical
Radio Wanderbuehne
Rudolstadt, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Rock, World
WAPJ - Torrington Community Radio 89.9 FM
Torrington, USA / Classical
WAVQ - The Q 1400 AM
Jackson NH, USA / Classical
WBLU-FM - Blue Lake 88.9 FM
Grand Rapids, USA / Classical
WBLV - Blue Lake Public Radio 90.3 FM
Twin Lake MI, USA / Classical
WBOM Streaming Radio
Rockford, USA / Classical, Oldies, Pop, Jazz
WCJS Radio
Potomac-Cabin John, USA / Jazz, Blues, Classical
WCNH 94.7
USA / Classical
WCNH - Classical NH 91.5 FM
Bow, USA / Classical
WDVV - The Dove 89.7 FM
Wilmington, USA / Classical
WEMC - Classical, Jazz, and Folk 91.7 FM
Harrisonburg, USA / Classical, Pop, Jazz
South Carolina Public Radio
Greenville, USA / Classical
WFDD - NPR News & Triad Arts - Classical 24
Winston-Salem NC, USA / Classical
WFDU HD3 - Masterworks
Teaneck, USA / Classical
Blue Ridge Public Radio
Franklin NC, USA / Classical, News-Talk
WFSU Public Media
Thomasville, USA / Classical
WFSQ - WFSQ 91.5 FM
Tallahassee, USA / Classical
WGTE-FM - 91.3 FM
Toledo, USA / Classical
WHRF - whro Classical - 98.3 FM
Belle Haven VA, USA / Classical
Interlochen Public Radio
Interlochen MI, USA / Classical
WJNY - Classic FM 90.9 FM
Watertown, USA / Classical
WKRJ - WKSU 91.5 FM
New Philadelphia, USA / Classical
WMNR - Fine Arts Radio 88.1 FM
Monroe, USA / Classical
WNCH-FM - VPR Classical 88.1 FM
Norwich VT, USA / Classical
WNED-FM - WNED Buffalo-Toronto 94.5 FM
Buffalo, USA / Classical
WNJA - Classical 94.5 WNED 89.7 FM
Jamestown NY, USA / Classical
WOUH-FM - WOUB 91.9 FM
Chillicothe OH, USA / Classical
Wow I Haven't Heard This Song in Years
USA / Classical, Instrumental
WOXM-FM - VPR 89.1 FM
Middlebury VT, USA / Classical
WPRB
Princeton, USA / Classical, Pop, Jazz
WSCL - Delmarva Public Radio Classical 89.5 FM
Salisbury MD, USA / Classical
WSLL - NCPR 90.5 FM
Saranac Lake NY, USA / Classical, News-Talk
WSQA - WSKG 88.7 FM
Hornell NY, USA / Classical, News-Talk
WSQE - WSKG 91.1 FM
Corning NY , USA / Classical, News-Talk
WUNY - WUNY 89.5 FM
Utica NY, USA / Classical
WVEP - West Virginia Public Broadcasting 88.9 FM
Martinsburg WV, USA / Classical
WVNK 91.1 - VPR Classical 91.1 FM
Manchester VT, USA / Classical
WVTI - VPR Classical 106.9 FM
Brighton VT, USA / Classical
WVUD
Newark, USA / Jazz, Classical, Alternative
WXLD - North Country Public Radio 89.7 FM
Lowville NY, USA / Classical
WYPR presents all classical HD3
Baltimore, USA / Classical
XmasMelody
Rome, Italy / Classical, Pop, World, Jazz
YLE Klassinen
Helsinki, Finland / Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.