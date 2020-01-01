Radio Logo
CALM RADIO - Masses Motets and Choral Works
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Minimalist
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Maurice Ravel
Markham, Canada / Classical, Jazz
CALM RADIO - Oratorios
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Prokofiev
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Richard Strauss
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Sarabande
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Sibelius
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Sonatas
Markham, Canada / Classical
Capital Community Radio 101.7 FM - Perth's Radio for Seniors
Perth, Australia / Classical
Radio Capital ricorda Ennio Morricone
Rome, Italy / Hits, Classical, Film & Musical
Radio Caprice - Classical Baroque
Russia / Classical
Radio Caprice - Classical Choral/Vocal Music
Russia / Classical
Radio Caprice - Classical Crossover
Russia / Classical
Radio Caprice - Contemporary Classical
Russia / Classical
Radio Caprice - Modern Classical
Russia / Classical
Radio Caprice - Neoclassical Music
Russia / Classical
Radio Caprice - Opera
Russia / Classical
Catalunya Música
Barcelona, Spain / Classical
CBC Radio 2 Canadian Composers
Toronto, Canada / Classical
CBC Radio 2 Jazz
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Classical
CBUX Ici Musique Colombrie-Britannique 88.9 FM
Victoria, Canada / Classical
CBVX Ici Musique Québec 95.3 FM
Quebec, Canada / Classical
BR Klassik - CD-Tipp
Munich, Germany / Classical, Podcast
RadioArt: Cello Works
London, United Kingdom / Classical
CFIM 92.7 FM
Cap-aux-Meules, Canada / Classical, Jazz
Radio Charivari Weihnachtsradio
Rosenheim, Germany / Classical, Pop
CiQi FM 903
Montmagny, Canada / Classical
CJBC Ici Musique Toronto 90.3 FM
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Classical, World, Pop
CKCN Pur FM 94.1
Sept-Îles, Canada / Classical
Radio Clasic Romania
Budapest, Hungary / Classical
Clásicos Radio Web
Montevideo, Uruguay / Classical
RadioArt: Classical Crossover
London, United Kingdom / Classical
RadioArt: Classical for Inspiration
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Classical For The Ages
Wahiawa, USA / Classical
RadioArt: Classical for Work
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Classicalways
Pantin, France / Classical
Classic FM България
Sofia, Bulgaria / Classical
Classically
Salt Lake City UT, USA / Classical, Film & Musical
Concertzender Raakvlakken
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Classical
Concertzender November Music
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Classical, Chillout
CRBS Melodía Clásica
Bogotá, Colombia / Classical
Cuaderno de Notas
Madrid, Spain / Podcast, Classical
Radio Culture
Moscow, Russia / Classical
DASH Concerto
Lennestadt, Germany / Jazz, Classical
DASH Ratpack
Lengerich, Germany / Jazz, Classical
DBC Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Easy Listening, Jazz, Classical, Electro
Den2Radio
Copenhagen, Denmark / News-Talk, Classical
Discover Classical
Dayton, USA / Classical
BR Klassik - Do Re Mikro
Munich, Germany / Classical, Podcast

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.