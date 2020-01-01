Radio Logo
Blues Radio – 341 Stations with Genre Blues

RAPID FIRE RADIO
Rapid City SD, USA / Blues, Rock
Rapsódia Rádio Web
Porto Alegre, Brazil / Rock, Blues
Radio Blue Mountains 89.1 FM
Katoomba, Australia / Blues, Pop
RKI711
Roma (QLD), Italy / Jazz, Blues, Rock'n'Roll, Swing
Rock and Blues Madrid
Madrid, Spain / Rock, Blues
Rock Soup Radio
USA / Rock, Blues
Roots Radio
Ternhout, Belgium / Blues
RoundandSound Radio
Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Blues
SAM-RADIO
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Blues, Country, Pop, Rock
SK-RADIO
Magnitogorsk, Russia / Jazz, Blues, Funk, Ballads
SLS Radio
Pléneuf-Val-André, France / Country, Rock, Blues, Pop
Socialbluesradio
Pattaya, Thailand / Blues
Radio Sol
Tel Aviv, Israel / 70s, Blues, Jazz, Latin
Som Factory - The Sound Of Music Factory
Tübingen, Germany / Blues, R'n'B, Rock
Southern Soul Syndicate Radio
Dallas, USA / Blues, Soul, R'n'B
Stardust-Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Rock, Blues, Pop
Styrialounge
Graz, Austria / Chillout, Jazz, Latin, Blues
Teamradio BTR
Thailand / Blues, Rock, Soul
The Green Room [RadioAvenue.com]
Minneapolis, USA / Jazz, Blues
The Record Selector
USA / Classic Rock, Blues, Country, Top 40 & Charts
Radio TimiBanat-Eurodisco
Timişoara, Romania / Blues, Hits, Disco
Tri Lakes Radio
Monument, USA / Blues, Country, Indie
TRQL Radio
Belgium / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Soul
Underground Web Radio
Biarritz, France / Jazz, Blues, Soul, Funk
Radio Val de Santo Domingo
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Rock, Latin, Blues, Pop
RADIO VENERE
Bovalino, Italy / Rock, Blues, Electro
Virtual Rock 2.0
Córdoba, Argentina / Jazz, Rock, Blues
WAM 24 live Antenne Motorstadl
Bremen, Germany / Blues, Oldies, Pop, Rock
WCJS Radio
Potomac-Cabin John, USA / Jazz, Blues, Classical
WDIF 97.5 LP-FM
Marion OH, USA / Blues
RADIO WEB-BASE
Naples, Italy / Blues, Jazz, Pop, Rock
WEMU 89.1
Ypsilanti, USA / Blues, Jazz
WHJA - Blues 890 AM
Laurel MS, USA / Blues
WildVibes
France / Rock, Hard Rock, Blues, Pop
WNHN-LP 94.7 FM
Concord, USA / Blues, Jazz, News-Talk
WUSB 90.1 FM
Stony Brook, USA / Country, Blues, Jazz
WXRU-LP SMOOTH SOUL 107.9 FM
Greenville, USA / R'n'B, Jazz, Blues, Soul
XL-RadioFM
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Blues, Oldies, Pop, Rock
YoumoRock
Ulyanovsk, Russia / Blues, Metal, Punk, Rock
zampano.fm
Munich, Germany / Blues, Pop, Rock, Soul
Zay FM
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Blues, Rock

"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.