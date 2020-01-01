Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Blues Radio – 341 Stations with Genre Blues

WHIP Blues Radio
Manchester, USA / Blues
bluestarradio
Tegelen, Netherlands / Blues
WPFW 89.3 FM
Washington, D.C., USA / News-Talk, World, Jazz, Blues
Gritty Rock Radio
Canada / Blues, Rock, Country
countrymusic
Germany / Blues
Radio Jazz
Zaragoza, Spain / Jazz, Blues, Chillout, Swing
The Phoenix Radio
Port Charlotte FL, USA / Blues, Rock
Hanks Blues Radio
Houston, USA / Blues, Rock
Radio-Club 45
Niedernhausen, Germany / Oldies, Country, Blues, Pop
RadioArt: Acoustic Blues
London, United Kingdom / Blues
RADIO NOVA/FAUSTEX
Aveiro, Portugal / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Blues
Love Soul Radio London
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Blues, Funk, Soul
New Orleans Radio
New Orleans, USA / Blues, Funk, R'n'B
mardigras
Hamburg, Germany / Blues, Funk, Soul
thejazzofwiesbaden
Wiesbaden, Germany / Blues, Jazz, Soul
Rock&Folk Radio
Paris, France / Pop, Rock, Blues, Soul
Technikum City
Vienna, Austria / Jazz, Blues
Ellabätsch Radio
Moosberg, Germany / Jazz, Rock, Blues
Chania FM
Kenia / Blues, Country
OH Fleet Radio
Akron, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Blues
Bayou Blue Radio
France / Jazz, Blues, Soul
radio-rockofsilence
Germany / Blues, Rock'n'Roll, Hits, Pop
Atlanta Soul Music
Atlanta, USA / R'n'B, Jazz, Blues, Gospel
Radio Normandie Rock
Le Havre, France / Rock, Blues, Pop
KCSS - 91.9 FM
Tunis, USA / Blues
Radio Caprice - Soul Blues
Russia / Blues
Sound Over The Rainbow
Lindenfels, Germany / 80s, Blues, Disco
W1RS Blues & Rock's Radio
Paris, France / Blues, Rock
Radio Caprice - Country/Folk Blues
Russia / Blues, Pop
Frits365 Easy Listening
Oosterhout, Netherlands / Oldies, Easy Listening, Blues, Podcast
Le Grigri
Paris, France / HipHop, Jazz, Blues, Soul
radiobtr
Thailand / Blues, Rock, Soul
Allzic Black Music
Paris, France / Zouk and Tropical, R'n'B, Blues, Rap
debluesradio.com
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Blues
M2 Jazz
Paris, France / Blues, Jazz
Atlantica Oldies
Arcachon, France / Oldies, Blues, Soul, Rock'n'Roll
Crossroad Cafe
Evry, France / Rock, Blues, Pop
Fleet R&B Radio
Jersey City, USA / Blues, Soul, R'n'B
JM Rock Radio
Passau, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Rock, Blues
kaffee
Würzburg, Germany / Blues
Radio Perfecto Blues
France / Blues
Radio Monte Carlo - Music Star Pino Daniele
Milan, Italy / Blues, Jazz, Pop, Latin
181.fm - Christmas Blender
Waynesboro, USA / Blues
45RPM RADIO
Montevideo, Uruguay / Country, Jazz, Rock, Blues
57 Years of Soul Music Radio
Vancouver, Canada / Blues, R'n'B, Soul, Urban
5MBS 99.9 FM
Adelaide, Australia / Classical, World, Jazz, Blues
AcroRock
Avignon, France / Punk, Rock, Blues
Rádio Airsoft ao vivo
São Paulo, Brazil / Reggae, Electro, Rock, Blues
Allzic Blues
Paris, France / Blues
Antiguos, pero buenos
Fresnedoso de Ibor, Spain / Blues, Oldies

"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.