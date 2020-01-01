Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Ballads Radio – 605 Stations with Genre
Ballads
Saucillo Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Latin, 80s, Ballads
Galaxy FM
Athens, Greece / Ballads
Radio TEDDY - Deutsche Balladen
Potsdam, Germany / Ballads
100% NL Liefde
Bussum, Netherlands / Hits, Ballads
PARADISO.pur
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Rock, Ballads
Big Radio Balade
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Ballads
Slow Radio
Madrid, Spain / Easy Listening, Ballads
La Poderosa Radio Online Romantica
Bogotá, Colombia / Ballads
Radio Obozrevatel Ballads
Ukraine / Instrumental, Ballads
Web Radio Good Times Do Flavio
Osasco, Brazil / Oldies, Ballads
Radio Cuore
Ponsacco, Italy / Ballads
Klassik Radio - Friends Home
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz, Easy Listening, Chillout, Ballads
LOVE ZONE
Limassol, Cyprus / Chillout, Easy Listening, Ballads
LVA Radio Cristiana
Los Angeles, USA / Pop, Ballads
Antyradio Ballads
Warsaw, Poland / Ballads
Bésame 89.9 FM
Costa Rica / Ballads
Doctor Pundit '80s Love
Saint Paul, USA / 80s, Ballads
Radio Caprice - Rock Ballads
Russia / Ballads, Rock
La Radio de los Lentos
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Ballads, 80s
OpenFM - We Dwoje
Warsaw, Poland / Pop, Ballads
Soul Radio
Athens, Greece / Rock, Pop, Ballads
WONC - Pure Rock 89.1 FM
Naperville, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Chérie Ballads
Paris, France / Ballads
the-loft
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Ballads
AceRadio-The 80s Soft Channel
Bothell, USA / 80s, Ballads
Cool'n Soft
Punaauia, DOM-TOM / Easy Listening, Ballads
Radio La Vero
Lima, Peru / Ballads
La AW
Monterrey, Mexico / Hits, Ballads
raintown
Wuppertal, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Ballads
Love RADIO
France / Chanson, Ballads
La Candente FM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Salsa, Bachata, Ballads
Siempre Romántica
Mexico / Pop, Ballads
Voltage Love
Paris, France / Ballads
Antenne MV Liebeslieder
Neubrandenburg, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Ixtapa - Cumbias y Baladas
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico / Ballads
KRJK - Jack FM 97.3 FM
Lamont CA, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Ballads
RMF Rock
Krakow, Poland / Rock, Classic Rock, Ballads
WBNT-FM - 105.5 FM
Oneida TN, USA / Ballads
101.ru: New York
Russia / Ballads, Swing
89 HIT FM - DREAM FM
Munich, Germany / Easy Listening, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts, Ballads
macjingle Heartbeat
Vienna, Austria / Ballads, Pop
Romantic FM
California, USA / Ballads
Hapes-Traumexpress
Remscheid, Germany / Oldies, Country, Pop, Ballads
lovebeats
Germany / Ballads
Radio City Premaloka
Mumbai, India / Oriental, Ballads
Radio RSC
Skierniewice, Poland / Hits, Ballads
Radio Immagine Soft
Latina, Italy / Ballads
Radio Recuerdo
Monterrey, Mexico / Ballads
Romantica FM
Veracruz, Mexico / Ballads
Radio Talisman - Música Católica Cristiana
Quito, Ecuador / Latin, Ballads, Pop
