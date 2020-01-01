Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Billboard Radio China - 80/90后
Hong Kong, China / 90s
Dizgo Radio FM
Netherlands / Electro, 80s, 90s
baden1
Karlsruhe, Germany / 90s
Delfin
Marl, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
retro-kult-radio
Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Miled Music 90's
Mexico / 90s
Play FM Bulgaria
Sofia, Bulgaria / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Cabo verde 80's, 90's & 00's
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Hits, 80s, 90s
Antenne MV 90er Hitgiganten
Schwerin, Germany / Hits, 90s
Radio FallingStars - Pop
Seongnam, South Korea / 90s, Hits, Pop
100% 90er Dance-Party von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / 90s
Hanzestad Radio
Zwolle, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop
InSTYLE
Moscow, Russia / House, Electro, 90s
Mix FM 87.9 Wellington
Wellington, New Zealand / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
mmxRadio
Germany / Electro, Indie, 90s
Radio Pogoda Poznań
Poznań, Poland / 90s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio 7 - 90er
Ulm, Germany / 90s
radio-idan
Israel / 80s, 90s
Radio Music TR
Chicago, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RJMradio
Toulouse, France / 80s, 90s, Hits
sunshine live - 90s Anthems
Mannheim, Germany / 90s, Electro, Techno
100PourcentFrance
France / 90s
101FM
Marl, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
103.1 The Wave - KSQN
Provo UT, USA / 80s, 90s, Punk, Rock
1A 90er
Hof, Germany / 90s, Pop, R'n'B, Electro
1INFOS NEWS MUSIQUE RADIO
Bordeaux, France / 70s, 80s, 90s
1MORE French
Paris, France / 70s, Chanson, 80s, 90s
1MORE Gold
Paris, France / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
MAXX Caster 2.0
USA / 80s, 90s
247Blitz
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
2TOWN RADIO
Faxe, Denmark / Pop, Hits, 80s, 90s
3WK.COM Classic Alternative Radio
St. Louis, USA / 80s, 90s, Rock, Alternative
4ever
Belgrade, Serbia / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
76Radio Underground Music
Oceanside (California), USA / News-Talk, HipHop, 90s, Rap
80sChannel
Kaarst, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
90 dance radio
Verona, Italy / Techno, House, 90s
90s90s - Christmas
Kiel, Germany / 90s
90s All Time Greatest
Limassol, Cyprus / 90s, Hits, Electro, Pop
93.5 The Buzz
Lake Charles, USA / Hard Rock, Rock, 90s, Alternative
95X Online
Austin, USA / Indie, 90s, Alternative, Rock
97 Rock Web Radio
São Paulo, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
9M RADIO
Neuf-Mesnil, France / Hits, 80s, 90s
A11-Radio-Dreams 90s
Fontenay Trésigny, France / 90s
A-1 Mix Radio
Burlington, USA / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
Aambiance 90
Saint-Marcel-d'Ardèche, France / 90s, Hits, Oldies, Pop
AbbySoundsMusic
Wunstorf, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Schlager
ABCD Eurodance
Chevagnes, France / 90s
RadioAB-live
Janzé, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Chanson
Actuality ORO Radio
Madrid, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Addictive 90s
Brussels, Belgium / Hits, 90s, Top 40 & Charts

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.