Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

FFH Die 90er
Bad Vilbel, Germany / 90s
Weekend Offender Radio
London, United Kingdom / Rock, Indie, 80s, 90s
Radio Leverkusen
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
MDR Sachsen-Anhalt Magdeburg
Magdeburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, 80s, 90s
Radio Primaton
Schweinfurt, Germany / 80s, Pop, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Paradiso
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Rur
Düren, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
NME 1
London, United Kingdom / Indie, 80s, 90s, Alternative
Radio 105 - Dance 90
Milan, Italy / 90s
LandesWelle Thüringen
Erfurt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
RSA RADIO
Kempten, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Powerhitz.com - The Officemix
New York City, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
ANTENNE BAYERN - 90er Hits
Ismaning, Germany / 90s, Hits
Boom 97.3 FM - CHBM FM
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
OpenFM - Italo Disco
Warsaw, Poland / 80s, 90s
Radio Baladas - Viejitas pero bonitas
Mexico / 80s, 90s, Ballads
181.fm - Star 90s
Harrisonburg, USA / 90s, Pop
2WFM - KIIS 106.5 FM
Sydney, Australia / 80s, 90s, Hits
Slow Jams - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / R'n'B, 80s, 90s, Pop
Dublin's Q102
Dublin, Ireland / 80s, 90s, Pop, Ballads
Big R Radio - Yacht Rock (70s&80s Soft Rock)
Bothell, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Antenne MV
Rostock, Germany / 90s, Pop
Hotmixradio 90
Paris, France / Hits, 90s, Pop
1A 90er Hits
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop, Rap
Radio 1 HITS
Oslo, Norway / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, 90s
Radio Plus Gdańsk
Gdańsk, Poland / 80s, 90s, Pop
Sydney's 2CH
Sydney, Australia / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Radio Trausnitz
Landshut, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Laguna 93.7 FM
Belgrade, Serbia / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Neckaralb Live
Reutlingen, Germany / Rock, Pop, 90s
Xtra Música 97.4 FM
Fuerteventura, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
101.ru: 90's Gold
Moscow, Russia / 90s
VozPro
Bogotá, Colombia / Classic Rock, 90s, Alternative
Beirut Nights Radio USA
USA / Electro, 90s
RMF Depeche Mode
Krakow, Poland / 80s, 90s, Electro
181.fm - Lite 90's
Waynesboro, USA / 90s
Absolute Radio 90s
London, United Kingdom / Alternative, Rock, 90s
OpenFM - 90s Hits
Warsaw, Poland / 90s
RADIO BOB! BOBs 90er Rock
Kassel, Germany / 90s
Olympia Classics
Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s
Easy Network
Padova, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Easy Listening
Old School RnB - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / R'n'B, 70s, 80s, 90s
sunshine live - 90er
Mannheim, Germany / 90s
NRJ DANCE 90
Paris, France / 90s
Cheesy FM
Manduri, Uzbekistan / 80s, 90s, Pop
RMI - Euro Disco
Poland / Disco, 90s
Radio 10 90's Hits
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 90s
Radio Eurodance Classic
Youngstown, Belgium / 90s
90s90s Clubhits
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, Electro, Pop, 90s
40UP Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Blues, 70s, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.