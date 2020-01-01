Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

WDDF Radio
Philadelphia, USA / Rock, 70s, 80s
WDIC- FM - MY FM 92.1 FM
Clinchco VA, USA / 80s, 90s, Hits, Oldies
We-Are-Radio
Frauenfeld, Switzerland / Trance, Oldies, 80s
webradio-oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany / House, Electro, 80s, Discofox
WebRadioPlus
Besançon, France / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
WebRadio Station
Naples, Italy / 80s, Pop
Welle Niederrhein - Dein 80er Radio
Krefeld, Germany / 80s
West-Sound-Radio
Bönen, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
West Tampa Radio
Tampa, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
WGMM - Gem 98.7 FM
Corning, USA / 80s, 90s
WHKK
USA / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
The Wicked MIXX
Tampa, USA / 80s, Hits, Pop, Rock
WillPhMIX
Recife, Brazil / 70s, Electro, 80s, Pop
Wish FM MALAYALAM
India / Rock, 80s, Pop
Wit 80
Paris, France / 80s
WKOM Radio 101.7 FM
Columbia, USA / Rock, Oldies, 80s
WLIR.FM - New York's Original Alternative Station
New York City, USA / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
WNNS 98.7 FM
Springfield, USA / 80s, Classic Rock, Hits
WNWI - Birach Broadcasting Corporation 1080 AM
Oak Hill WV, USA / 80s, Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
Wolfs-Soundexpress
Moers, Germany / Schlager, 80s
Wonderlandradio
Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Wonder-Radio
Nienburg (Saale), Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Woope-Radio
Germering, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Hits
WQSH - Rewind 105.7 FM
Malta NY, USA / 90s, Hits, Pop, 80s
WRPS 88.3 FM
Boston, USA / 80s, Alternative, Punk, Ska
WSLQ - Q99 99.1 FM
USA / 80s, Hits, 90s
WSRK - Mix 103.9 FM
Oneonta NY, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop
würzburgRADIO
Veitshöchheim, Germany / 70s, 80s, Rock, Pop
wunschradio.fm 80er
Erkelenz, Germany / 80s
wunschradio.fm 80er Pop
Erkelenz, Germany / 80s, Pop
wunschradio.fm 80er Rock
Erkelenz, Germany / 80s, Rock
Wuppertaler-Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
WVDU.com - Voodoo Radio
Baltimore, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
X1 Radio 80s
Argentina / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop
XLR Radio
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Yacht Rock Miami
Pembroke Pines, USA / 70s, 80s, Pop, Easy Listening
Yesterday FM
Saarbrücken, Germany / 80s
Yesterday Radio
Winsen (Aller), Germany / Oldies, Schlager, 70s, 80s
YourBase-Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
YOUR Radio
Glasgow, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio Zig Zag Hip Hop 80!
France / HipHop, 80s
Radio Zona Retro
Lima, Peru / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Zwergenaufstand
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .