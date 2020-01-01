Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Sunflower-Radio
Goslar, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Sun'hit music
Esquay-Notre-Dame, France / Rock, Electro, 80s, Pop
Sunny 107.3 - Miami's FUN oldies in the sun!
Tillamook, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
SunnyRadio.US
USA / 80s
Radio-Sunshine4you
Recklinghausen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
RadioSunshineBeats
Hanover, Germany / Electro, 80s, Pop, Rock
Sunshine-Webradio
Wildeshausen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Superhitradio
Leipzig, Germany / Electro, 80s, Pop, Rock
Superloustic
Paris, France / 80s
Super Radio
Delft, Netherlands / 80s, Disco
Super-Radio
Moscow, Russia / 80s, 90s
SURF RADIO 80
Yzeure, France / 80s
Syntoradio
Venice, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s
Erreti Radio Tadino
Italy / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio-Tanzscheune
Visselhövede, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Target i-Radio
Santa Fe, Argentina / 70s, 80s
Target Radio
United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, Soul, R'n'B
The Best Sound House Radio
Ahlen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
TCAN-The Time Capsule Audio Network
Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
teesty radio
Antwerp, Belgium / Oldies, 80s, Pop
Telefonia da Amadora
Amadora, Portugal / 80s, Pop, Rock
templer of beatz
Bad Kreuznach, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
TempoRadio
Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Test22
Germany / 80s
TFR
Deauville, France / Hits, Electro, 80s
The 80s Village Radio
New York City, USA / Oldies, 80s
THE BASE RADIO
Accra, Ghana / 80s, African, Pop, Rock
The Beach Radio
Tel Aviv, Israel / 80s
The Beach Radio
Clacton, United Kingdom / Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
The Best 80s
Santo André, Brazil / Electro, 80s, Pop
TheBoxFM
Oviedo, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
TheCommonSense
Elmwood Park, USA / Hits, 80s, 90s
Theen Tamil Osai
Kandy, Sri Lanka / 80s, 90s
The German Radio
Palo Alto, USA / 80s, Pop, Schlager, Rock
The Hits 97.7 Christchurch
Christchurch, New Zealand / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
The Mix Radio 2
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
The Radio 4 You
Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
The Shack
Victoria, Australia / 70s, 80s
The Sick Room Radio
Auckland, New Zealand / Metal, 80s, Podcast
Throwback 80's Radio
Tampa FL, USA / Oldies, Hits, 80s
Tigalo Live Radio
France / Techno, 80s, Reggae, Pop
Radio Tikati Box Music
Nabeul, Tunisia / Hits, Oriental, 80s, Pop
The Time Machine
USA / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
Radio Titine
Rouen, France / 80s, Chillout, Pop
TO DANCE STATION
Ypres, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Electro
Today FM 80s
Dublin, Ireland / 80s
Todoexitosradio
Castellon, Spain / 80s, 90s, Electro, Hits
Toksyna FM - New Romantic
Straszyn, Poland / 80s, Pop, Rock
Tomic-World-Radio
Salzgitter, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
TOO RADIO 80S
Laignelet, France / Rock, 80s, Funk

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .