80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

maxmusicfm
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
MegaDisco
Malaga, Spain / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
meinradiofm
Hamburg, Germany / 80s
mixitalo
Germany / 90s, 80s
mondo
Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s
mosel
Germany / Hits, 80s, Pop
musicbox
Büdingen, Germany / 80s
musicfly
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s
MusicPowerBeatRadio
Darmstadt, Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s
musikbox
Germany / 80s, Schlager
musikmatch-live
Wuppertal, Germany / 80s, House, R'n'B, Techno
Musikwelle-Sachsen
Belgern-Schildau, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
nahimanas hexenkessel
Herne, Germany / 80s, 90s
ndw
Constance, Germany / 80s
Neckar-Gaming
Deizisau, Germany / News-Talk, 80s
news-radio
Dresden, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Oldiecharts
Freiburg, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
OLDIE-RADIO
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
panorama80
Cologne, Germany / 80s, Electro
petersmusikpalast
Herzogenaurach, Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox
Radio Pfalzwelle
Pirmasens, Germany / 80s, Pop
phonhaus
Emden, Germany / 80s
Power-Friends-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s
power-snake-radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock'n'Roll, Pop
power80s
Vienna, Germany / 80s
Power C
Dachau, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
PowerModFM
Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Power-Music
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
powerradio
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
QUEERBEET OPF FM
Roding, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
queerradio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s
Radio-Alternative-Sounds
Merzig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Bad Nauheim
Bad Nauheim, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rap, Rock
radio-esr
Constance, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
radio-everswinkel
Everswinkel, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Harburg
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, 90s
Radio M4
Raubling, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Quergedacht
Graz, Austria / Pop, 80s, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
radio-rsmn
Germany / 80s
radio-station-w-e-f-u-n-k
Germany / 70s, 80s, Funk
radio-voelklingen
Völklingen, Germany / 70s, 80s
radio1fm
Constance, Switzerland / 80s
radio30plus
Constance, Germany / 70s, 80s, Disco
radio80s
Stutensee, Germany / 80s
radio 82 - die besten NDW Hits!
Mannheim, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Disco, Pop
radio95saar
Homburg, Germany / 80s
radioalexfm80s
Remscheid, Germany / 80s
Radio Blomberg
Blomberg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
radioclub67
Essen, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
radiofrankenmeile2
Kulmbach, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .