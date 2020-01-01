Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

107 WANS
Greenville, USA / 80s
17600 Ràdio
Spain / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
180 webradio
Quimper, France / 80s
181.fm - 80s RnB
Waynesboro, USA / 80s, R'n'B
1INFOS NEWS MUSIQUE RADIO
Bordeaux, France / 70s, 80s, 90s
1 MINI 2
Gent, Belgium / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
1Mix Radio 80s
Majadahonda, Spain / Oldies, Hits, 80s, Rock
1Mix Radio Rock
Majadahonda, Spain / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
1MORE French
Paris, France / 70s, Chanson, 80s, 90s
1MORE Gold
Paris, France / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
MAXX Caster 2.0
USA / 80s, 90s
Retro Express 80
USA / Oldies, 80s
247Blitz
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
247Jamz
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, R'n'B, Soul
251
Nieuwegein, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, Pop
2TOWN RADIO
Faxe, Denmark / Pop, Hits, 80s, 90s
35x80 Back to the 80s
Milan, Italy / 80s
3WK.COM Classic Alternative Radio
St. Louis, USA / 80s, 90s, Rock, Alternative
440Hz Radio
Erlangen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
4ever
Belgrade, Serbia / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Radio67 - 80er & 90er
Berlin, Germany / 80s
70 Vibe-FM
Cape Town, South Africa / Oldies, 70s, 80s
7Ochenta English
Edmonton, Canada / 70s, 80s
80 EXITS
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
80's Hits Voyage
Campinas, Brazil / 80s
80s80s christmas
Hamburg, Germany / 80s
80s By The Hour
New York City, USA / Punk, 80s, Pop
80sChannel
Kaarst, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
80s Hitradio
Heemskerk, Netherlands / 80s
80'S JAM
Paris, France / 80s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
80s-Radio
Matzen, Austria / 80s, Discofox, Pop, Rock
80s Top Hits Radio
Ridderkerk, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, 80s
89.7WAWFM
Cebu City, Philippines / Rock, 80s, Alternative
97 Rock Web Radio
São Paulo, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
9M RADIO
Neuf-Mesnil, France / Hits, 80s, 90s
A-1 Mix Radio
Burlington, USA / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
AbbySoundsMusic
Wunstorf, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Schlager
abcstars - All Best 80s
San Francisco, USA / 80s
ABC Oldies
Colchester, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
RadioAB-live
Janzé, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Chanson
ABSOLOM 80
Pluherlin, France / 80s, Funk, Punk, Rock
ABSOLU
Bordeaux, France / 80s, Disco, Pop, Funk
Actuality ORO Radio
Madrid, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Addict80
Aurillac, France / 80s, Punk, Pop
ADDICTED 2 OLDIES MUSIC RADIO
Middelkerke, Belgium / Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
Radio Addictive 80s
Brussels, Belgium / 80s
AEROSTEREO
San Martin, Peru / Rock, 80s, 90s
American Free Alternative Radio
Kit Carson, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Alternative
Affinity Radio
Maidstone, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s
Air 80
Marseille, France / 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .