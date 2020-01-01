Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

BDJ Maxi Mix
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s
County Channel Radio
Beaufort SC, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
metalstation
Buchholz, Germany / Hard Rock, 80s, Metal
Radio Blondie Webradio
Netherlands / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
MDT Radio
Valencia, Spain / 90s, 80s, Techno
Solid Gold Radio
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
ARfm
Hailsham, United Kingdom / 80s, Classic Rock, Rock
Atividade STZ
Sertãozinho, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s
Maxximove 90
France / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
RADIO FLAMINGO 80
Sète, France / 80s
Nostalgia FM
Malaga, Spain / Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
Radio Studio Mix
Cagliari, Italy / 80s, 90s, Oldies
Berliner Rundfunk – Rik De Lisle Radio
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Gold Web Radio
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s
kronehit 80s90s
Vienna, Austria / Electro, 80s, 90s
operating generating
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, 80s
RTV Sellingen
Groningen, Netherlands / Hits, 80s, 90s
80s Vibes Radio
Miami, USA / Punk, 80s, Electro
Absolut Bella
Nuremberg, Germany / Hits, 80s, Schlager
Disco Funk Voyage
Campinas, Brazil / 80s, World, Disco, Funk
Hitradio - Bodensee
Friedrichshafen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Schlager
squaws-dance-saloon
Germany / 80s
OpenFM - Po Polsku 80/90
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, 80s, 90s
The Big 8!
New Windsor NY, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Classic Central Radio
Johannesburg, South Africa / House, 80s, 90s, R'n'B
Music-is-my-life
Neuss, Germany / 80s, Gothic, Industrial, Metal
Milano Beat Radio
Milan, Italy / Electro, 80s, Pop, Funk
104.5 FM PURA FIESTA
Colima, Mexico / Rock, Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio RFR Fréquence Rétro
La Rochette, France / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Chanson
Classic Hits 109 - The 70s and 80s
Middletown, USA / Hits, 70s, 80s, Pop
sound-of-good
Leer, Germany / 80s
Radio Alpina 106,9
Saalfelden, Austria / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
AlpaTec Web Radio 80s
Athens, Greece / 70s, 80s, 90s
als-radio
Kiel, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Rock
MixTime radio
Milan, Italy / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Open FM 97.9
France / 80s, Hits, Rock
RADIO CAP'ROCH
Cambrai, France / 80s, Top 40 & Charts, Chanson
Radio-Party-Laune
Bochum, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
City Pop Radio
Valencia, Spain / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Cocktail Vinyles
Rennes, France / 80s, Schlager, 90s
Radio Du Peuple
Toulouse, France / News-Talk, 80s, 90s, Pop
Sound Over The Rainbow
Lindenfels, Germany / 80s, Blues, Disco
Radio Tønder
Tønder, Denmark / 80s, Pop, Rock
Likya FM 100.2 Mhz
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio AlfieRock
Karlsruhe, Germany / 70s, 80s
Radio Blue Sky
Freiburg, Germany / 80s, Rock, 90s, Pop
HORIZON FM
Le Tampon, DOM-TOM / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Antenne-Wetterau
Rockenberg, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
NOSTALGIE 80 LES N 1
Paris, France / 80s
Radio Infinity
Rosario, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .