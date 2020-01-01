Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

lulu80XL
Cologne, Germany / 80s
Radio FEST
Gliwice, Poland / 70s, 80s, 90s
Exclusively Queen
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
M2 80
Paris, France / 80s
Maretimo Funky Radio
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, Rap, Soul, Funk
ODS Radio - Années 80
Annecy, France / 80s
Canal 3
Biel, Switzerland / 80s, Rock, Pop
WolfRockRadio.com
Streetsboro OH, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio Diffusione Europea
Trieste, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s
WLTJ - Q92.9
Pittsburgh, USA / 80s, 90s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Spreeradio 80er Rock
Berlin, Germany / Rock, 80s
Melodic Radio
Bremen, Germany / Hard Rock, 80s, Rock, Metal
Radio Breitenberg
Breitenberg, Germany / 80s, 90s
Club85
Darmstadt, Germany / 80s
Rádio XL FM
Maia, Portugal / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
R.SA - 80er Disco
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, Disco, Discofox
GAYFREE RADIO
Sisteron, France / 80s, Pop, Hits, Electro
Radio Chemnitz - 80er Kulthits
Chemnitz, Germany / 80s
Musica degli anni '80
Naples, Italy / 80s
baden.fm NUR deutsch
Germany / 80s, Pop
maximix
Rheinböllen, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Best FM
Mexico City, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
100% 80er Partyhits von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / 80s
R.SA - 80er Hits
Leipzig, Germany / 80s
1A Schlager Kult
Hof, Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s, Discofox
La Buena Onda Radio
Toledo, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Plus Israel
Holon, Israel / Electro, 70s, 80s, 90s
SFR1
Hennef, Germany / 80s, Pop, Schlager
80-90channel
Germany / 90s, 80s
1.FM - Magic 80
Zug, Switzerland / 80s
slonski-musikbox
Brühl, Germany / 80s, Pop
DJ FLEX LIVE
San Diego, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Doctor Pundit '80s Love
Saint Paul, USA / 80s, Ballads
Pro FM Radio
Netherlands / 80s, Electro
XHM - Siempre 88.9 FM
Mexico City, Mexico / 80s
24-7 The '80s
Nottingham, United Kingdom / 80s, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
AmericanDanishRadio
San Jose, USA / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
city rockers radio
Lisbon, Portugal / Hard Rock, Rock, 80s
La Radio de los Lentos
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Ballads, 80s
Xradio
Greece / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Fun80s.fm
Gangelt, Germany / 80s, Pop
West Coast Golden Radio
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s
Pulse Radio
Omaha, USA / 80s, 90s, Rock, Metal
BETA RADIO - Hity 80's a 90's
Bojnice, Slovakia / Hits, 80s, 90s
Oxygène Radio
Chambéry, France / 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Dresden - 80er Kulthits
Dresden, Germany / 80s
AceRadio-The 80s Soft Channel
Bothell, USA / 80s, Ballads
Hellweg Radio - Dein 80er Radio
Soest, Germany / 80s
80errevival
Essen, Germany / 80s
sunshine live - Die 80er
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .