Top 40 & Charts Radio – 2,435 Stations with Genre Top 40 & Charts

HabMusic
Lüdenscheid, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
SVR Hanse Radio
Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Pop, Rock
MusikMixer Happy Hits
Erfurt, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
hearfm
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hendrik-franken
Aachen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hennef
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
herkules
Kassel, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hit-radio-nr1
Dresden, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
hitfuchs
Münster, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hitmixradio
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hitmix_oesterreich
Austria / Top 40 & Charts
hitplay
Osterholz-Scharmbeck, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Anhalt
Halle, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio Apolda
Leisnig, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hitradio-berolina
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hitradio-fresh
Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Oberfranken
Leisnig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio Lüneburg
Lüneburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Pop
HITRADIO MMD
Biblis, Germany / Chillout, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
hitradiotop100
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
hitwelle
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Hobbits-Welt
Salzwedel, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
hochspeyerfm
Hochspeyer, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hogfm
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
holyfm
Mainz, Germany / Rap, Top 40 & Charts
homeradio
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
hyfm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
IceFM
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ifm
Villach, Austria / Top 40 & Charts
ifmde
Dortmund, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
ilovehits
Dingden, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
jason-tv-radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
javefm
Oberhausen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Jippyx-FM
Coblenz, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
JogeFM
Bad Tölz, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
jonightes
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
jumpfmeliterap
Bonn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
jumpfmplaylist
Bonn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
jumpfmrap
Bonn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
juniorradio
Bremen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
justfm
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Kaiser-Radio
Hanover, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Radio Kaltnaggisch
Saarbrücken, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
kapparadio
Griesheim, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
kickfm
Stuttgart, Germany / Pop, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
KIEZ 1
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
kinki-palace
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Klick
Germany / Top 40 & Charts
klinikradio
Jena, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
konefm
Germany / Top 40 & Charts