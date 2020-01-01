Radio Logo
Soul Radio – 564 Stations with Genre Soul

Wilin Vision Radio
Chișinău, Moldova / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
WJOS JamZ Old School Radio
USA / Soul, Funk, R'n'B
WLXC - Kiss 98.5 FM
Columbia SC, USA / Funk, Soul, Urban
WMBX - The X 102.3 FM
Jensen Beach FL, USA / Soul
WNIA Gospel Radio
Winston-Salem NC, USA / Jazz, Soul, Gospel
World Jam Global Radio
Kent, United Kingdom / Pop, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
WRJR Real Jamz Radio
Detroit, USA / Jazz, Soul, Swing
WVLF - Mix 96.1 FM
Norwood, USA / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Ballads, Soul
WXRU-LP SMOOTH SOUL 107.9 FM
Greenville, USA / R'n'B, Jazz, Blues, Soul
XPLICIT RNB
Paris, France / Soul, R'n'B
XRaydio
Plovdiv, Bulgaria / Rock, Soul, Punk
zampano.fm
Munich, Germany / Blues, Pop, Rock, Soul
Zorround System
San Jose, Costa Rica / Soul, R'n'B
Zyon.Seven.Radio - QuietStorm
Orlando FL, USA / Soul