Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

100% Karneval von Schlagerplanet
Munich, Germany / Hits, Schlager
100% Weihnachtsschlager – von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Schlager
101.ru: BG & Aquarium БГ & Аквариум
Moscow, Russia / Pop, Schlager
101.ru: Russian Songs Русские Песни
Moscow, Russia / Traditional, Pop, Schlager
1A Deutsch Pop
Hof, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Ballads
1A Party
Hof, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, German Folklore
1A Weihnachten
Hof, Germany / Christian Music, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio67 - Schlager & Discofox
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
7DreamRadio
Essen, Germany / Electro, House, Schlager, Techno
AbbySoundsMusic
Wunstorf, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Schlager
Amay Fréquence Musique
Amay, Belgium / Schlager, Chanson
Airwolf-De-Wings powered ODWCR
Wedel, Germany / Electro, Pop, Schlager
Allstar Crew-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-Almrausch-Volksmusik
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Hits, Oldies, Schlager
Alpenfunk Radio
Bruneck, Italy / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Altena
Altena, Germany / Schlager
Ambiance FM
Sallanches, France / Hits, Schlager, Chanson
Ambiance Music
Sallanches, France / Hits, Schlager
Andys-Crash-Power-Radio
Elmshorn, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
andys-friends-radio
Dresden, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
Angels Love Radio
Germany / 80s, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
AngelStarRadio
Schwarzenbek, Germany / Pop, Rock, Discofox, Schlager
Antenne AC - Dein Schlager Radio
Aachen, Germany / Schlager
Antenne Düsseldorf - Dein Schlager Radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Schlager
Antenne KW
Königs Wusterhausen, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Antenne MV PartyHITmix
Rostock, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Antenne Niedersachsen Schlager
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Antenne Niedersachsen Schützenfest Hits
Hanover, Germany / Schlager
Antenne Niederrhein - Dein Schlager Radio
Kleve, Germany / Schlager
Antenne-Stolberg
Stolberg, Germany / Electro, Disco, Schlager
Radio AS 89.6 FM
Cannes, France / Schlager
BA-GHOST-TWISTER
Kassel, Germany / Oldies, HipHop, Rock, Schlager
Banana-Joe-Radio
Essen, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Bass-Beatz-Melody
Bärwalde, Germany / Hits, Schlager
BB RADIO - Schlager
Potsdam, Germany / Schlager
BeatBox-Sound
Dortmund, Germany / World, Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Beatfox Radio
Krefeld, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Beat of Dreams
Neumünster, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Beatspektrum
Bornheim, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
Beatz and More
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies, Rock
Radio beiFreunden
Mülheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager
Bella San Marco
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, Pop
Radio Belle Vallée
Belvaux, Luxembourg / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
BeluxMusic
Liège, Belgium / Oldies, 80s, Schlager, 90s
Berliner Rundfunk - Weihnachten mit Simone Panteleit
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Best-Beats-4You
Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio Best Friends
Emmendingen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
BestMusikRadio
Kassel, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
radio-biene
Göppingen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Disco, Schlager
BitComFM
Cologne, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.