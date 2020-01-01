Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Radiostation-Voyager
Dortmund, Germany / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts, Schlager
w-b-power-radio.de
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
we4youradio
Grebin, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Web Rádio B2 Schlager Party
Brazil / Schlager
WebRadioWattenscheid
Bochum, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Welle Niederrhein - Dein Schlager Radio
Krefeld, Germany / Schlager
Weltbild Radio Meine Hitparade
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Weltbild Radio
Augsburg, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Oldies, Hits
Weltbild Radio Schlagerland
Augsburg, Germany / Schlager
Whitebeat Radio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Jazz, Country, Schlager
Radio Wienerlied
Föhrenau, Austria / Traditional, German Folklore, Podcast, Schlager
Wiener-Spasss-Radio
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Wolfpage
Bremen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Wolfs-Soundexpress
Moers, Germany / Schlager, 80s
radio-wolkenkratzer
Eslohe, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Wonders Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio World of Sounds
Siegen, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Worldradioteam
Recklinghausen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock, Schlager
WebRadioFun
Hagen, Germany / Hits, Schlager
wunschradio.fm Schlager
Erkelenz, Germany / Schlager
Wuppertaler-Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
ybbstaler-schlager-radio
Austria / Oldies, Country, Schlager
Yesterday Radio
Winsen (Aller), Germany / Oldies, Schlager, 70s, 80s
Zendpiraat NL
Enschede, Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager
ziegensound
Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.