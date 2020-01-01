Radio Logo
RND

Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

ON Volksmusik
Hof, Germany / Traditional, World, Schlager
Palmenstrandradio
Germany / Schlager
Paradies Radio
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio-Paradise-Music Deutsch
Sankt Wendel, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Rock
Paradisesound.de
Osnabrück, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
party-beats-radio
Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Partybeatz.net
Bad Pyrmont, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Partyhölle Radio
Korschenbroich, Germany / Pop, Trance, Schlager, Discofox
Partyhuettenradio
Wardenburg, Germany / Schlager, Techno, Oldies, Pop
Party-of-the-Galaxy
Döbeln, Germany / 80s, 90s, Hits, Schlager
PartyRadioBrandenburg
Kyritz, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Party-Star-Radio
Böbrach, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Passion FM
Korbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
patricks-musikstube
Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s, Rock
PEP'HIT
Angers, France / Electro, Hits, Schlager
Radio Pflaumenbaum
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Phoenix-Powerradio
Leipzig, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Piraten-Schlager-Radio
Vienna, Austria / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Planet-Discofox
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Radio Plattenküche
Krefeld, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Popradio Ostfriesland
Aurich, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Techno
Power Moon Radio
Bitterfeld, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Power-of-Dream
Pirmasens, Germany / Pop, Rock, Techno, Schlager
Power-Party Radio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-PowerVoice
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
queer-soundz
Hamm, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
radio angel night
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-dt61
Jülich, Germany / Schlager
Radio-Partywelt
Grossenhain, Germany / Schlager, Disco
Radio Sunshine
Lontzen, Belgium / Schlager
Radio 100% tubes
Sallanches, France / Hits, Schlager
Radio2NoWhere
Melle, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio66
Wiesbaden, Germany / Trance, Techno, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio66 Schlager
Wiesbaden, Germany / Schlager
Radio 90,1 - Dein Schlager Radio
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Schlager
radio 98eins
Greifswald, Germany / Electro, Jazz, Schlager
Radioactiv
Vienna, Austria / 80s, Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-Almrausch-Schlager
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Ammerland
Bad Zwischenahn, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Angel Night
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Techno, Schlager, HipHop
Radio Aquadome
Germany / Electro, Schlager, Pop
Radio Austria - Best of Schlager
Vienna, Austria / Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Top 40
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Kuschel-Schlager
Berlin, Germany / Ballads, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Kult-Schlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Weihnachten
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radiobase 2 - Musikmix
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radiobase.de
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Rock, Pop
RadioBassFlyer
Luxembourg / Electro, Rock, Schlager, Pop
radio-big-elephant
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.