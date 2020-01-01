Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

schlagerboom
Germany / Schlager
schlagerbox
Brühl, Germany / Schlager
schlagerdinner
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
schlagerexpress-fm
Trier, Germany / Hits, Schlager
schlagerfete
Germany / Schlager
schlagergarage
Flensburg, Germany / Schlager
Schlagerherz
Germany / Schlager
schlagerhimmel
Germany / Schlager
SCHLAGERINO
Bremerhaven, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
SCHLAGERINO Kultschlager
Bremerhaven, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Discofox
Schlagermeile
Helmbrechts, Germany / Oldies, Country, Blues, Schlager
Schlager Radio MIX
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
schlagerparadis
Limbach-Oberfrohna, Germany / Schlager
Schlagerparadise
Germany / Schlager
schlagerpop
Germany / Schlager
schlagerpur
Essen, Germany / Schlager
schlagerradio-ostwest
Eilenburg, Germany / Schlager
schlagerradio24
Germany / Schlager
schlagerradiobs
Braunschweig, Germany / Schlager
schlagerradiopretzsch
Germany / Schlager
schlagerrallyefm
Bad Kötzting, Germany / Schlager, 70s, 80s, German Folklore
schlagerschweinchen
Germany / Schlager
Schlagerstar
Keskastel, France / Schlager, Discofox
schlagerstar24
Germany / Schlager
schlagerstern-radio
Cologne, Germany / Schlager
schlagertop100
Germany / Schlager
schlagertreff
Wiesbaden, Germany / Schlager
schlagerzone
Marl, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
schnarchhahn-werne
Unna, Germany / Schlager
schnittens_radio
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Schlager
Schorschis Musikkiste
Germany / Schlager
SDR Niedersachsen
Danndorf, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
SDfm
Chemnitz, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
seasons-radio
Germany / Classical, Schlager, Pop
Seelow1
Seelow, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
seniorenfoerderclub
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Siegsound-Radio
Hennef, Germany / Techno, Trance, Oldies, Schlager
signal1
Stuttgart, Germany / Schlager
slonskimusikbox
Brühl, Germany / Schlager
Radio-Sonnenanbeter
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
sonnenland
Bergheim, Germany / Schlager
Soundblaster-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / Schlager, Pop
sowiewir
Germany / Pop, Hits, Schlager
sport-fm
Cologne, Germany / Schlager
steeffi
Germany / Schlager
stern-welt
Oberhausen, Germany / Schlager, Pop
stimbergfm
Oer-Erkenschwick, Germany / Schlager
stonefm
Germany / Schlager
Studio-Apen
Apen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
studiolippstadtparty
Lippstadt, Germany / Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.