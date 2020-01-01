Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rock Radio – 4,405 Stations with Genre Rock

Rock Europa Radio
Cáceres, Spain / Rock, Indie, Pop
Rock FM Costa Rica
Costa Rica / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
RockFM
Clichy, France / Rock
Rock FM
Athens, Greece / Rock
Rock FM
Thessaloniki, Greece / Rock
Rock FM
Bucarest, Romania / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock FM - 00s
Mažeikiai, Russia / Rock, Pop
Rock FM - 70s
Mažeikiai, Russia / Rock, 70s
Rock FM - 80s
Mažeikiai, Russia / Rock, 80s
Rock'in Chair
Nancy, France / Rock
Rockin Doc Radio
Thomasville, USA / Country, Rock
Rock in France
Toulouse, France / Rock, Alternative, Punk
Rock Inside
Lübeck, Germany / Rock, Metal, Punk
Rockin Therapy Radio
Spain / Country, Rock, Rock
Rockland Radio - Linz
Linz, Germany / Rock
ROCK LINE STATION
Guerbigny, France / Rock
Rockmachine International (RMI)
Döbeln, Germany / Classic Rock, Punk, Rock, Metal
RockMix Radio
Montreal, Canada / Rock, Alternative, Punk
RockNation Athens
Athens, Greece / Rock, Metal, Punk
Rock Nation Rhône Ain
Oullin, France / Pop, Rock
RockNet Radio
Johannesburg, South Africa / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
RockNet RadiO
Caracas, Venezuela / Rock
Rock Now Radio
Romania / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
Rock N' Scoot Radio
Toulouse, France / Rock, Pop
Rock-Omlet
Minsk, Belarus / Classic Rock, Pop, Alternative, Rock
Rock & Pop
Pouzauges, France / Rock, Pop
rockradio
Berlin, Germany / Rock
Rock Rádio
?eské Bud?jovice, Czech Republic / Rock
Rock Radio Mallorca
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Rock
Rock Reloaded Radio
USA / Rock, Alternative
rockSatelite-MadridONE
Madrid, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Rock Sounds
Valparaiso, Brazil / Rock, 90s, Alternative
Rock Soup Radio
USA / Rock, Blues
RockSport
Glasgow, United Kingdom / News-Talk, Rock
Rock Star Alicante
Alicante, Spain / Rock
Rock Star Baja
Spain / Rock
Rock Star Denia Baja
Denia, Spain / Rock
Rock Star
Spain / Rock
Радио ROCK СТАНЦИЯ / ROCK STATION Radio
Zlatoust, Russia / Rock, Alternative, Punk
Rock the Cradle
USA / Rock
Underground Radio 2 - ROCK - Rock The Underground
Tillsonburg, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock Town Lounge
Mississauga, Canada / Rock
Rock Web Radio
Milan, Italy / Gothic, Rock, Metal
RockWorld24.com
Germany / Rock, Metal, Hard Rock
RockYou.fm
Bochum, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Punk, Metal
Rockzone Radio
Netherlands / Rock
RockZone 105,9
Prague, Czech Republic / Rock
Radio Rodinhas e Amigos
France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Saturn X Radio
London, United Kingdom / Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.