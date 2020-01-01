Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,405 Stations with Genre Rock

Radio Torino International
Turin, Italy / Pop, Rock
Radio Transforma
Porto, Portugal / Alternative, Punk, Jazz, Rock
Radio Triquency
Lemgo, Germany / Alternative, Electro, Rock
Radio Trista
Hamm, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio TugaNet
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock, World
RadioTwojaMuzyka
Warsaw, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio UC Lille
Lille, France / News-Talk, Rock, Pop
Radio Ultima U1
Riesa, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio UNO Digital
Montevideo, Uruguay / Classic Rock, Rock
RADIO VALENTINA FM
Campobasso, Italy / Pop, Rock
RadiOvalie
Bayonne, France / Pop, Electro, Rock
RVK Radio Vallekas 107.5 FM
Madrid, Spain / Alternative, Rock
Radio Verbier
Montagnier, Switzerland / Country, Pop, Rock, Blues
Radio Vertigo One
Alessandria, Italy / HipHop, Electro, Rock, Soul
Radio Vest - Dein Rock Radio
Recklinghausen, Germany / Rock
Radio VHR
Weissach im Tal, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Rock
Radio Viamonte Online
Argentina / Rock, Pop
radiovideomusic
Italy / House, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Vie Fm
Reims, France / Rock, Christian Music, Pop
radio-viva intermetradio
Netherlands / Rock, Blues, Pop
Radio Vos 95.5
Argentina / Rock, Pop
Radio Vreden
Vreden, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-Vulkan
Attendorn, Germany / Electro, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Welle West Wetterau
Butzbach, Germany / Indie, Pop, Electro, Rock
Radio WH
Melbourne, Australia / Rock, Pop
Radio WMW - Dein Rock Radio
Borken, Germany / Rock
Radio Wolne Media - Program 1 - Prawie wszystkie utwory
Poland / Rock, Blues, Pop
Radio Woot
Marseille, France / Pop, Rock, Indie
Radio Worldtour
Hanover, Germany / Hard Rock, 80s, Rock, Metal
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Rock Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock
RadioXD
Nijmegen, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio X-MAS
Graz, Austria / Pop, Rock
Radio X
Hamilton, New Zealand / Classic Rock, Rock
Radio ZET Do Biegania
Warsaw, Poland / Electro, Pop, Rock
Radio Zig Zag 102FM
Tain-l’Hermitage, France / Pop, Electro, Rock
Radio Zodiac - Dublin, Ireland
Dublin, Ireland / Indie, Reggae, Rock, Soul
Radio-Zozi-Rozi
Germany / Pop, Rock
Radio Zwei
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Zwickau - Weihnachtsradio
Zwickau, Germany / Rock, Pop
Radius 92.1 - Das Campusradio für Siegen
Siegen, Germany / Pop, Rock
Radio Radsport - Rock Alternative
Munich, Germany / Alternative, Rock
radyodinlemekicinbir.site
Ankara, Turkey / Classic Rock, Blues, Rock, Instrumental
Radyo Gusto
Istanbul, Turkey / Blues, Country, Jazz, Rock
Radyo Klasik FM 91.5
Anse-à-Galets, Haiti / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Zouk and Tropical
Driveland - Radyoland
Istanbul, Turkey / Rock, Alternative
Rockland - Radyoland
Istanbul, Turkey / Rock
Raiders Broadcast
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Rock, Oldies
Radio Rallyscheune
Magdeburg, Germany / Rock, Electro, Pop
The FUZE
Jackson, USA / Rock
RAPID FIRE RADIO
Rapid City SD, USA / Blues, Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.