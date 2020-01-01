Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,404 Stations with Genre Rock

RADIO 21 - Goslar
Goslar, Germany / Rock
RADIO 21 - Helmstedt
Helmstedt, Germany / Rock
RADIO 21 - Stade
Stade, Germany / Rock
RADIO 21 - Uelzen
Uelzen, Germany / Rock
Radio 247
United Kingdom / Rock, Pop, Soul, House
Radio 2500
Copenhagen, Denmark / Rock, R'n'B
Radio2NoWhere
Melle, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
radio4910
Theux, Belgium / Rock, Pop
Radio4G. Radio Covers
Madrid, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio4Life
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop, Ambient
Radio4TNG
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, Rock, Pop
Radio 5 Coki
Prilep, Macedonia / Pop, Rock
Radio 666
Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France / Rock
RADIO66
Prague, Czech Republic / Rock
Radio 675
Cecina, Italy / Disco, Pop, Rock, Latin
Radio7
Padova, Italy / Rock, Pop
Rádio 80 fm
Tonnerre, France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio 80s
Lima, Peru / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio 90,1 - Dein Rock Radio
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Rock
Radio 91.2 - Dein Rock Radio
Dortmund, Germany / Rock
Radio 98 FM RIO
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Rock, Pop
Radio Abruzzo Marche
Teramo, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Rock
Rádio Agora FM
São Paulo, Brazil / Rock, Instrumental
Radioaire1
Spain / Reggae, Rock, Blues, Soul
Radio Ajenjo
Mexico City, Mexico / Rock
Radio Alex 89.9
Alessandria, Italy / Rock, Pop
Radio Alligator
Castelnau-le-Lez, France / Rock, Blues, Pop, Soul
Radio Alpha
Saint-Martin-Vésubie, France / Rock, Pop, Funk, Chanson
Radio Alta Serena
Bastia, France / Rock
Radio Ambiance Fm 96.3
Mirebalais, Haiti / Pop, Jazz, Rock
Radio Ammerland
Bad Zwischenahn, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Amora
France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio And Rock Live
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Rock, Metal
Radio @Plus
Minsk, Belarus / Pop, Rock
Radio Aquarius
Thessaloniki, Greece / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Radio ARQ
Santa Fe, Argentina / Pop, Latin, Rock, Salsa
Radio Austria - Best of Rock
Vienna, Austria / Rock
Rádio BangeR
Salvador, Brazil / Classic Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Pop
Radiobase 2 - Musikmix
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radiobase.de
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Rock, Pop
Radio Base
Italy / Rock, Pop
Radio Base Popolare
Mestre, Italy / Rock
Radio-Bass-Angel
Munich, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock
RadioBassFlyer
Luxembourg / Electro, Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio-Beats
Pforzheim, Germany / Trance, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Bélédougou FM
Bamako, Mali / World, Rock
Radio Bemba 88.9
Villa María, Argentina / Rock
Radio Benamocarra
Malaga, Spain / Pop, R'n'B, Rock, News-Talk
Radio Benelux Hilversum
Hilversum, Honduras / Rock, 90s, Pop
Radio Bergheim
Bergheim, Germany / Hits, Pop, Electro, Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.