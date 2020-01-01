Radio Logo
Rap Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Rap

RapzTV.de Radio
Germany / Rap
rareradio
Germany / Rap
ravefm-rap
Germany / Rap
Rdio Rap
Germany / Rap
reapzfm
Germany / Rap
repeaxfm
Austria / Rap
retrobeats
Germany / Rap
revaydfm
Berlin, Germany / Rap
revertfm
Germany / Rap
riccy1italia
Burgau, Germany / Rap
ronsfm
Germany / Rap
royalrecords
Wentorf, Germany / Rap
rr-rapradio
Germany / Rap
rusticfm
Germany / Rap
sachsendari
Germany / Rap
scarlxrdfm
Bad Nauheim, Germany / House, Dub, Rap
scopefmrap
Germany / Rap
secrethits
Germany / Rap
semiocreme
Hanover, Germany / Rap
semiocremerap
Germany / Rap
sharqradio-rap
Germany / Rap
shazam
Germany / Rap
sherpfm
Germany / Rap
shingoradio
Berlin, Germany / Rap
simonfm
Germany / Rap
skylabfm
Germany / Rap
skyout
Germany / Rap
slabfm
Norderstedt, Germany / Rap, Pop
slonerap
Austria / Rap
snipefm
Berlin, Germany / Rap
snoshfm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Rap
soulrockers
Dortmund, Germany / Rap
soundarea51
Duisburg, Germany / Rap
soundarena
Hilden, Germany / Reggae, HipHop, Rap
soundpoolmusic
Diedorf, Germany / Rap
spectrumfmrap
Dresden, Germany / Rap
splixeliterap
Austria / Rap
stayradio2
Germany / Rap
stonedfm
Germany / Rap
strassenfm
Germany / Rap
sumradio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Rap
sundayradiorap
Germany / Rap
supernaturalradio
Augsburg, Germany / Rap
SuroFM
Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany / Pop, Rap, Rock, Schlager
synexitfmrap
Karlsruhe, Germany / Rap
tacfm
Germany / Rap
tevanus
Germany / Rap, HipHop
texas
Kalwang, Austria / Rap, Pop
timefm-rap
Germany / Rap
time_for_music
Germany / Rap

The Rise of Rap

From the street corners’ of New York to being in the charts all around the World: hip hop is perhaps the largest youth culture of our time. Even though many people said at the start that this trend would quickly move on rap continues to reinvent itself and stay new and relevant.

What "Jive Talk" was for jazz musicians, similarly the spoken word albums of the Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron were precursors of rap as we know it today. The first real rap disc was King Tim III by the Fatback Band, but not before the Sugarhill Gang made the music industry aware of this new musical style with their party single "Rapper's Delight", a hit in 1979. Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five also recorded early commercial success. Meanwhile many new bands and rappers such as Run DMC and LL Cool J made hip hop increasingly popular, and in addition, female rappers such as Salt-N-Pepa and white rappers like the Beastie Boys all chipped in. Rap had arrived outside of the ghetto.

In the 90s two rap directions were established: Concious rap, which unpacked the history of America and the civil rights movement also dealing with social injustices and gangsta rap by bands such as N.W.A (including Ice Cube, Eazy E, Dr Dre), who painted an unattractive picture by rapping about the reality of life in the ghettos, celebrating the lawless life of crime.

Today it is impossible to picture the charts without rap. Whether it is expressed through street rap or club music, hip hop, it has settled in all around the World. The spectrum of talent from the USA includes big names such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Lecrae, Eminem, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Future and Fetty Wap. Rap has also arrived in Europe. The most important ambassadors on the continent include Dizzee Rascal, Skepta, Cro, Example, and the rap style itself can also be found in the works of more mainstream artists such as Ed Sheeran.

As rap is played on FM radio far too infrequently, we offer a collection of web radio stations and streams that concentrate solely on those well loved rhymes and beats. Try out Classic Rap , Old School Rap - AddictedtoRadio.com and Real Rap ISH to get you started.