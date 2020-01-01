Radio Logo
R'n'B Radio – 816 Stations with Genre R'n'B

Power Türk R'n'B Hip Hop
Istanbul, Turkey / R'n'B
Precious Radio Uptown
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Swing, R'n'B
Proof Radio
Jacksonville, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
Pulsefm.se
Sweden / HipHop, House, R'n'B
Pump FM
Kent, United Kingdom / House, R'n'B
Pure Magic Radio
Hoorn, Netherlands / Funk, Soul, R'n'B
Purple Sounds Radio
Houston, USA / Jazz, Funk, R'n'B
QM Radio
Veenendaal, Netherlands / Electro, Reggae, Pop, R'n'B
Quiet Money Radio
Starkville, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
RAB Radio 1
USA / Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, R'n'B
Radio 105 - Hip Hop & RnB
Milan, Italy / HipHop, R'n'B
Radio 2500
Copenhagen, Denmark / Rock, R'n'B
Radio 35
Milan, Italy / Pop, HipHop, R'n'B, Electro
Radio 57live
Farébersviller, France / Rap, R'n'B
Radio.bad
Montreal, Canada / Electro, Ambient, R'n'B
Radio Benamocarra
Malaga, Spain / Pop, R'n'B, Rock, News-Talk
Radio Brocken Best of...
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
Rádio Charme
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
RadioCity
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Contact Dance
Eeklo, Belgium / Electro, House, R'n'B, Trance
Radio Contact R'n'B
Brussels, Belgium / R'n'B
Radio Corse
Bastia, France / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Fantasy Black
Augsburg, Germany / R'n'B
Radio F.R.E.I.
Erfurt, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Mixx
France / Pop, R'n'B
Radio-Music-Road
Hürth, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Rock, Schlager
Radio Noise HipHop
Bucharest, Romania / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
RadioParty.Fm
Casablanca, Morocco / House, R'n'B
Rádio Radical
Lisbon, Portugal / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Radio Record Black
St. Petersburg, Russia / Urban, R'n'B, Soul
Radio Regenbogen - Just Black
Mannheim, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
Radio S4
Belgrade, Serbia / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
Radio Spin
Prague, Czech Republic / R'n'B
Radio Star
Sisteron, France / House, Pop, R'n'B
Radio ZET Soul
Warsaw, Poland / R'n'B, Soul
Radio Zone 26
Meaux, France / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Rap Consciente
Antofagasta, Chile / R'n'B, Rap, Soul, Funk
Le Rapologue Radio
Montreal, Canada / HipHop, Urban, Funk, R'n'B
Rascast Radio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, Urban, R'n'B
#Musik JaM
Aachen, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae
#Musik.Sex
Aachen, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Ballads
#Musik.Traurig
Aachen, Germany / Pop, R'n'B
Radio Campus Lille
Lille, France / Pop, R'n'B
Record Button Radio
Dover, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
relax 103 fm
Nairobi, Kenia / Hits, 80s, Soul, R'n'B
RMF R&B
Krakow, Poland / R'n'B
RMNsoulstar
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / 70s, R'n'B, Soul
RNB 103.NET
St. Matthews SC, USA / Urban, R'n'B, Reggae, Salsa
RNB and Hip Hop Radio
Davie, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
RockLan One Radio
USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B

R’n’B - From Boogie Woogie and Rock’n’Roll to Crunk & B

R'n'B - Rhythm and Blues - The most popular style of music, is made up of a combination of soulful vocals and a strong backbeat, and was created by and for African Americans between 1945 and 1960. Well known hits by Usher, Boyz II Men or Mariah Carey demonstrate just how much emotion is captured by R'n'B music. But there’s more to R'n'B than that, for it also has an eventful past. Who would have thought that even the songs of Elvis Presley, The Who and The Rolling Stones once graced the R'n'B charts?

Classic R’n’B

The harbingers of R'n'B were jazz and blues, found in the cities of the United States during the early twentieth century, and well received among the growing African American population. In the late 40s this music was first marketed under the name "Blues and Rhythm". Early R'n'B stars managed to break away from the standard big band formation, and began to perform in smaller groups give more emphasis to the vocals and song structures of blues music. The saxophone and piano continued to play a distinctive part but it was the introduction of the electric and bass guitars that really increased the sound volume and intensity, making this style ideal for being played on the radio and on jukeboxes. This sound was coined by artists such as Louis Jordan ("Caldonia"), for example. In 1949, the Billboard Magazine introduced the term "Rhythm and Blues".

The way in which R’n’B and pop have in the meantime become interlocked can be heard most clearly since the end of the 90s thanks to the work of artists such as *NSYNC, Jennifer Lopez, and even Pink, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. In the 2000s, the coming together of hip hop and R'n'B was amplified so much so that the only stand out difference between the two was whether or not the lyrics were rapped or sung. In addition, many producers developed a specialized style of song production. Timbaland, for example, is famous for his hip hop and jungle based productions of the late 90s, for which he produced R'n'B hits for Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Missy Elliott. In the mid-2000s Lil'Jon coined the term Crunk & B, emphasising the influence of R’n’B on hip hop style Crunk. Ciara ("Goodies") and Usher ("Yeah") released songs of this kind. Just like other genres, the prominence of electronic music was felt by R’n’B from 2007 onwards. "Dance R'n'B" came into being, bringing fame and chart success to many of this subgenre’s artists, such as Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Taio Cruz, Trey Songz and many others. It will most certainly be interesting to see how these artists and future artists of this genre will continue to shape this genre in the years to come.