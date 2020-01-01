Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

R'n'B Radio – 816 Stations with Genre R'n'B

HOH 77.7
Houston, USA / Jazz, Gospel, R'n'B
Hoodz Radio
Albany NY, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Hot New Hip Hop Radio
USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
HUH LALA
Reading, USA / Soul, R'n'B
I AM JAMS RADIO
Detroit, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Icon Radio FM
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
ICPRP LAPU-LAPU CITY RADIO
Philippines / HipHop, R'n'B
iLive Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Soul
ILLADELPHIA RADIO
Philadelphia, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
I LOVE THE CLUB
Cologne, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
InBeatRadio
Montreal, Canada / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggaeton
indacitykidsRADIO
Hampton, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Indie Radio Music
Butler WI, USA / Indie, Punk, R'n'B, Soul
ItsInTheBook Radio
Atlanta, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
iWukup Online Radio
Calgary, Canada / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
IZIradio
Pescara, Italy / Pop, R'n'B, Electro, Rock
Jake Star Radio Channel
Manila, Philippines / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
Jamz Den Haag
The Hague, Netherlands / 80s, Funk, R'n'B, Rap
JAMZ RADIO Philippines
Manila, Philippines / Hits, Pop, R'n'B
JaRadio Live
Kingston, Jamaica / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B
J-Club asia DREAM
Nagoya, Japan / HipHop, R'n'B
Jeff Radio Hit
Nancy, France / HipHop, Hits, Pop, R'n'B
Jobs & Musik Slow Jam
Noisy-le-Grand, France / R'n'B
JOCAVI Radio
Sintra, Portugal / Soul, R'n'B, Pop, Rock
KDDB - 102.7 Da Bomb
Waipahu, USA / R'n'B
KDOR
France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Ken Versa's Power Hit Radio
Castle Rock, USA / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
KHNY - Honey 103
Gretna, USA / Oldies, R'n'B, Jazz, Soul
KIFM Smooth Jazz HD2
San Diego, USA / Jazz, R'n'B
Kings FM Radio
Tanzania / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
KissFM Kilig 102.7
Manila, Philippines / Pop, R'n'B
WKIZ Kizz Radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, R'n'B, Soul
KLLO-Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
Komboni Radio
Lusaka, Zambia / African, R'n'B, HipHop
KoolBreezeFMRadio
Philadelphia, USA / Reggae, R'n'B
KPHW - Power 104.3
Kaneohe, USA / Hits, R'n'B
Kpop Radio PN
Piedras Negras, Mexico / HipHop, Asian, R'n'B, Pop
kronehit hot hot hot
Vienna, Austria / Pop, HipHop, House, R'n'B
kronehit total versext
Vienna, Austria / R'n'B
KROV 91.7 HD2
San Antonio, USA / R'n'B
KXHT - HOT 107.1
Memphis, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Kyob Radio 91.3
Houston, USA / News-Talk, Pop, R'n'B, Rap
La Radio Plus - Là La Radio
Gap, France / House, Pop, R'n'B
LATITUDE
Troyes, France / Electro, R'n'B, Techno
Backbeatradio
Berlin, Germany / Country, R'n'B, Rock'n'Roll, Gospel
berlindance
Berlin, Germany / R'n'B
bizzers
Brunswick, Germany / R'n'B, Rap
blackbox
Münster, Germany / R'n'B
blackplanetradio
Como, Italy / R'n'B
dacorner
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap

R’n’B - From Boogie Woogie and Rock’n’Roll to Crunk & B

R'n'B - Rhythm and Blues - The most popular style of music, is made up of a combination of soulful vocals and a strong backbeat, and was created by and for African Americans between 1945 and 1960. Well known hits by Usher, Boyz II Men or Mariah Carey demonstrate just how much emotion is captured by R'n'B music. But there’s more to R'n'B than that, for it also has an eventful past. Who would have thought that even the songs of Elvis Presley, The Who and The Rolling Stones once graced the R'n'B charts?

Classic R’n’B

The harbingers of R'n'B were jazz and blues, found in the cities of the United States during the early twentieth century, and well received among the growing African American population. In the late 40s this music was first marketed under the name "Blues and Rhythm". Early R'n'B stars managed to break away from the standard big band formation, and began to perform in smaller groups give more emphasis to the vocals and song structures of blues music. The saxophone and piano continued to play a distinctive part but it was the introduction of the electric and bass guitars that really increased the sound volume and intensity, making this style ideal for being played on the radio and on jukeboxes. This sound was coined by artists such as Louis Jordan ("Caldonia"), for example. In 1949, the Billboard Magazine introduced the term "Rhythm and Blues".

The way in which R’n’B and pop have in the meantime become interlocked can be heard most clearly since the end of the 90s thanks to the work of artists such as *NSYNC, Jennifer Lopez, and even Pink, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. In the 2000s, the coming together of hip hop and R'n'B was amplified so much so that the only stand out difference between the two was whether or not the lyrics were rapped or sung. In addition, many producers developed a specialized style of song production. Timbaland, for example, is famous for his hip hop and jungle based productions of the late 90s, for which he produced R'n'B hits for Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Missy Elliott. In the mid-2000s Lil'Jon coined the term Crunk & B, emphasising the influence of R’n’B on hip hop style Crunk. Ciara ("Goodies") and Usher ("Yeah") released songs of this kind. Just like other genres, the prominence of electronic music was felt by R’n’B from 2007 onwards. "Dance R'n'B" came into being, bringing fame and chart success to many of this subgenre’s artists, such as Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Taio Cruz, Trey Songz and many others. It will most certainly be interesting to see how these artists and future artists of this genre will continue to shape this genre in the years to come.