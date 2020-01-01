Radio Logo
Pop Radio – 10,524 Stations with Genre Pop

2TOWN RADIO
Faxe, Denmark / Pop, Hits, 80s, 90s
2UNE TUNE! 106.9 FM
Armidale, Australia / Alternative, Pop, Hits
WWDE - 2WD 101.3FM
Norfolk, USA / Pop
2WET - Tank 103.1 FM
Kempsey, Australia / Country, Pop
2YYY - Young 92.3 FM
Young, Australia / Pop, Oldies, Hits, Alternative
325 Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Chillout, Classic Rock, Pop, Jazz
Radio 360 live.fm
Hendersonville NC, USA / Pop, Latin, Salsa
3BAY - Bay 93.9 FM Geelong
Geelong, Australia / Pop, Hits
3CW Chinese Radio
Geelong, Australia / Pop
3GCR Gippsland 104.7 FM
Morwell, Australia / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Easy Listening, Pop
3JOY Joy FM 94.9
Melbourne, Australia / Electro, Pop
3KND Kool n Deadly 1503 AM
Melbourne, Australia / Pop, Indie
3SFM Smart FM 99.1
Swan Hill, Australia / Hits, Pop
411out
Tampa, USA / Electro, Pop
440Hz Radio
Erlangen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
47 FM
Agen, France / Pop, Rock, Hits
48FM
Liège, Belgium / Pop
4CRB 89.3 FM
Gold Coast, Australia / Pop, Easy Listening
4reasons-radio.de
Solingen, Germany / Pop
4SSS Mix 92.7FM
Sunshine Coast, Australia / Pop
4U-radio
Germany / Pop
Radio 531pi
Auckland, New Zealand / Pop
5DDD Three D Radio 93.7 FM
Adelaide, Australia / Pop
5g radio Alicante
Alicante, Spain / Rock, Oldies, Pop
5 PBA-FM 89.7 FM
Adelaide, Australia / Pop
Radio Italiana
Adelaide, Australia / Pop
674FM
Cologne, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Electro, Soul
680 the heat
Washington, USA / HipHop, Pop, Rap, Gospel
6FM
Huizen, Netherlands / Pop
ABC Radio National Perth
Perth, Australia / Pop, News-Talk
Radio 6 Tenerife 102.3 & 94.2 FM
Tenerife, Spain / Pop
77 FM
France / Pop
7BOD - Star FM 93.7 FM
St Helens, Australia / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
7 Mix Radio
Herborn, Germany / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
80 EXITS
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
80s By The Hour
New York City, USA / Punk, 80s, Pop
80sChannel
Kaarst, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
80s forever Young
Barcelona, Spain / Electro, Disco, Pop, Funk
80s-Radio
Matzen, Austria / 80s, Discofox, Pop, Rock
80 Web Rádio
Sao Jose, Brazil / Hits, Pop
875
Nantes, France / Disco, Pop, Alternative, Rock
89 HIT FM - HIGHFLY
Munich, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
90elf EM News & Hits
Germany / Pop, Hits
90s All Time Greatest
Limassol, Cyprus / 90s, Hits, Electro, Pop
91.8 The Fan
Las Vegas, USA / World, Pop, Film & Musical
94FM
Leiria, Portugal / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio 94 FM Santarem
Santarem, Brazil / Pop
Rádio 96 FM
Rio Verde, Brazil / Pop
973 FM
Singapore, Singapore / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
97 eins
Bodenheim, Germany / Pop

Pop Music - From The Beatles to Bieber

If you’re talking about pop , Michael Jackson also known as the King of Pop will come to mind. However, there were others too who made this genre what it is today. The unique sounds of the Beatles, Madonna, George Michael, Robbie Williams and Britney Spears have echoed through the generations. What would pop music be like without their catchy, harmonic and melodic songs to get everyone singing? But what exactly is pop? We take a look at its rise and impact to bring light to the darkness.

Pop, which is not synonymous with the term popular music, arose out of rock’n’roll, folk and beat music in the mid 50s USA. However, Elvis Presley is also counted as a pioneer of the pop culture. The complexity of the original music style largely disappeared. In its place, simple harmonicas and series’ of melodies easy to remember were introduced, giving the populace better access to this music. With its catchy melodies the new style of pop was especially well received by the younger generation.

The Beatles, who started their legendary career in the 60s, belong to the first and most popular group of bands that have made pop what it is today. With their guitar-driven music they not only provided inspiration for bands at the time but became a source of inspiration for generations of artists to come. Popular music of the 70s was especially shaped by the flower-power-movement and disco music. The US-American film Saturday Night Fever and its respective soundtrack rather spectacularly mirrored the pop-feeling of the 70s with pop hits from the Bee Gees and Kool & The Gang.

Since the 80s pop music has also inspired the adult audience - who could imagine the modern music scene without it? The King of Pop, Michael Jackson , remains unforgotten. His album, Thriller, is the most sold album of all time. His hits Billy Jean and Smooth Criminal epitomize pop from this decade. The same applies for Madonna who received the title of The Queen of Pop with her hits Like A Prayer and Like a Virgin, becoming the most successful female singer of the decade. Also worth mentioning is Whitney Houston and Prince whose hits Wanna Dance With Somebody and Purple Rain respectively have sung themselves into pop heaven. Meanwhile in Europe, pop artists Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Nena and Co. became musical sensations.

In the 90s one of the greatest changes in music history took place with the breakthrough of hip hop and r’n’b. Even popular music became heavily influenced by these two musical styles, seen, for example, in pop songs by Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Boys II Men and TLC. The end of the 90s marked the teen pop entrance on the international music scene. Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child and the Spice Girls, all from Great Britain, conquered the pop charts. Britney Spears stormed the charts with her hit "...Baby One More Time" and in doing so became arguably the most famous popstar at the time.

In the 2000s the triumph of teen pop continued. However, some boybands such as NSYNC couldn’t hold on to their popularity during the second half of the decade. Instead, many children's series’ stars such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez rose to the top of the sales charts. In addition, the strong influence of African American music remained evident. Rihanna, who frequently combined this style with Caribbean sounds, can now be considered one of the biggest pop stars of the last 20 years. The end of 2000s marked the arrival of a new wave of influential artists, all of whom have transformed the music scene up to the present day. Lady Gaga, for example, entered the stage in 2008 with her pop hit Just Dance, and livened up pop music by reintroducing key electronic elements, heard in her music, which can be listened to on the dedicated station, ABCD Lady Gaga .

Justin Bieber's debut single One Time came out a year later. The heart-throb, who was discovered by the equally successful singer Usher, triggered total mass hysteria one public appearance at a time. Also worth noting is the influence of various casting shows on the pop scene over the last 15 years, with shows having produced stars such as One Direction, Olly Murs (both X Factor) and Kelly Clarkson (American Idol).

So, what has this musical backstory taught us? Pop is not just pop. This type of music for the masses likes to combine various, current styles together. Although hard to pin down, the general consensus still recognizes two distinctive features of pop music: its electro-acoustic production and the distribution of this music through mass media. Its "triviality" together with the fact that it is the most lucrative branch of the music industry sometimes gives pop a bad name among critics. However, this hasn’t affected this genre’s popularity one bit. Everyone can relate to the lyrics in some way or another. Countless radio stations on radio.net address the issues of life, love and loss. The extensive collection of radios on offer demonstrates just how diverse this genre is, and that it continues to develop all the time. There will always be a Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift or a Justin Bieber taking the charts by storm.