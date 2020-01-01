Radio Logo
Pop Radio – 10,525 Stations with Genre Pop

MFR 2
Inverness, United Kingdom / Pop
Canal Fiesta Radio
Seville, Spain / Latin, Pop
D100 Radio
New York City, USA / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Hits
heartbeatz.fm
Lüneburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Easy Listening, Ballads
RADIO 1 SZOMBATHELY
Szombathely, Hungary / World, Pop
UB FM LIVE
Nelspruit, South Africa / Electro, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
5FM
Johannesburg, South Africa / Alternative, Pop, Rock
Rádio Valdevez
Arcos de Valdevez, Portugal / Pop
RTP Antena 3 100.3 FM
Lisbon, Portugal / Pop
Toyota Radio
Paris, France / Pop
Radio Beograd 202
Belgrade, Serbia / Pop
Radio Bio-Bio Santiago
Santiago, Chile / Latin, Pop
Radio Mir - Радио "Мир"
Minsk, Belarus / Pop, Rock
Nova Brasil FM 89.7 - São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil / Pop
Energy Charts
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
Radio Zvezda - Радио Звезда
Moscow, Russia / Pop
La Caliente Nuevo Laredo
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico / World, News-Talk, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RPR1.Acoustic
Lufkin, Germany / Pop, Hits
Size Radio
France / Electro, HipHop, Pop, Soul
France Bleu Alsace
Strasbourg, France / Hits, Pop
Radio 404
Paris, France / Alternative, Pop
Radio HIT80
Itzehoe, Germany / 80s, Rock, Disco, Pop
Znad Wilii
Vilnius, Lithuania / Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
France Bleu Provence
Aix-en-Provence, France / Hits, Pop, Chanson
102 FM Radio Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv, Israel / Hits, Pop
Radyo Fenomen Pop
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Horoshee FM
Moscow, Russia / Pop
Radio Gamma 5
Campodarsego, Italy / Pop
Radio Kishiwada 79.7
Kishiwada, Japan / Pop
CFIX Rouge FM 96.9
Chicoutimi, Canada / Pop, Rock
East Rand Stereo
Johannesburg, South Africa / Pop
KKST - KISS 98.7 FM
Oakdale LA, USA / Pop
Monocle 24 Radio
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Alternative
Antenne Mallorca
Wetter, Germany / Pop, Schlager
bonnFM
Bonn, Germany / Pop
Radio VLR Horsens
Vejle, Denmark / Pop
Radio Retro
Lima, Peru / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Piterpan
Castelfranco Veneto, Italy / Pop
Softrock | Best of Rock.FM
Germany / Pop, Rock
3PBS 106.7 FM
Melbourne, Australia / Pop, Hits
BFM (BrooklynFM)
New York City, USA / World, Pop, Electro
CFHK FM - Fresh FM 103.1
St. Thomas, Canada / Hits, Pop
Radio Metro Østfold
Askin, Norway / Easy Listening, Pop
Radio TEDDY - Kinderlieder
Potsdam, Germany / Pop, Hits
Oderwelle
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop
RSI Rete Tre
Lugano, Switzerland / Alternative, Pop
W Radio Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico / Hits, Pop, Rock
RSA Radio Oberallgäu
Germany / Pop
Energy Love
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
Radio Moonlight
Klazienaveen, Netherlands / Pop

Pop Music - From The Beatles to Bieber

If you’re talking about pop , Michael Jackson also known as the King of Pop will come to mind. However, there were others too who made this genre what it is today. The unique sounds of the Beatles, Madonna, George Michael, Robbie Williams and Britney Spears have echoed through the generations. What would pop music be like without their catchy, harmonic and melodic songs to get everyone singing? But what exactly is pop? We take a look at its rise and impact to bring light to the darkness.

Pop, which is not synonymous with the term popular music, arose out of rock’n’roll, folk and beat music in the mid 50s USA. However, Elvis Presley is also counted as a pioneer of the pop culture. The complexity of the original music style largely disappeared. In its place, simple harmonicas and series’ of melodies easy to remember were introduced, giving the populace better access to this music. With its catchy melodies the new style of pop was especially well received by the younger generation.

The Beatles, who started their legendary career in the 60s, belong to the first and most popular group of bands that have made pop what it is today. With their guitar-driven music they not only provided inspiration for bands at the time but became a source of inspiration for generations of artists to come. Popular music of the 70s was especially shaped by the flower-power-movement and disco music. The US-American film Saturday Night Fever and its respective soundtrack rather spectacularly mirrored the pop-feeling of the 70s with pop hits from the Bee Gees and Kool & The Gang.

Since the 80s pop music has also inspired the adult audience - who could imagine the modern music scene without it? The King of Pop, Michael Jackson , remains unforgotten. His album, Thriller, is the most sold album of all time. His hits Billy Jean and Smooth Criminal epitomize pop from this decade. The same applies for Madonna who received the title of The Queen of Pop with her hits Like A Prayer and Like a Virgin, becoming the most successful female singer of the decade. Also worth mentioning is Whitney Houston and Prince whose hits Wanna Dance With Somebody and Purple Rain respectively have sung themselves into pop heaven. Meanwhile in Europe, pop artists Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Nena and Co. became musical sensations.

In the 90s one of the greatest changes in music history took place with the breakthrough of hip hop and r’n’b. Even popular music became heavily influenced by these two musical styles, seen, for example, in pop songs by Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Boys II Men and TLC. The end of the 90s marked the teen pop entrance on the international music scene. Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child and the Spice Girls, all from Great Britain, conquered the pop charts. Britney Spears stormed the charts with her hit "...Baby One More Time" and in doing so became arguably the most famous popstar at the time.

In the 2000s the triumph of teen pop continued. However, some boybands such as NSYNC couldn’t hold on to their popularity during the second half of the decade. Instead, many children's series’ stars such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez rose to the top of the sales charts. In addition, the strong influence of African American music remained evident. Rihanna, who frequently combined this style with Caribbean sounds, can now be considered one of the biggest pop stars of the last 20 years. The end of 2000s marked the arrival of a new wave of influential artists, all of whom have transformed the music scene up to the present day. Lady Gaga, for example, entered the stage in 2008 with her pop hit Just Dance, and livened up pop music by reintroducing key electronic elements, heard in her music, which can be listened to on the dedicated station, ABCD Lady Gaga .

Justin Bieber's debut single One Time came out a year later. The heart-throb, who was discovered by the equally successful singer Usher, triggered total mass hysteria one public appearance at a time. Also worth noting is the influence of various casting shows on the pop scene over the last 15 years, with shows having produced stars such as One Direction, Olly Murs (both X Factor) and Kelly Clarkson (American Idol).

So, what has this musical backstory taught us? Pop is not just pop. This type of music for the masses likes to combine various, current styles together. Although hard to pin down, the general consensus still recognizes two distinctive features of pop music: its electro-acoustic production and the distribution of this music through mass media. Its "triviality" together with the fact that it is the most lucrative branch of the music industry sometimes gives pop a bad name among critics. However, this hasn’t affected this genre’s popularity one bit. Everyone can relate to the lyrics in some way or another. Countless radio stations on radio.net address the issues of life, love and loss. The extensive collection of radios on offer demonstrates just how diverse this genre is, and that it continues to develop all the time. There will always be a Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift or a Justin Bieber taking the charts by storm.