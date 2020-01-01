Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Radio Sotenas
Uddevalla, Sweden / Rock, Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radio Soundgarden
Osnabrück, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radiospazioweb
Italy / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio-SRW
Bochum, Germany / Oldies, Country, Pop, Rock
Radio Stars
Mons, Belgium / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radiostream56
Ruvo di Puglia, Italy / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Studio Verona
Verona, Italy / Oldies, Pop
Radio Suedheide
Eschede, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
Radiohits Sverige
Sundsvall, Sweden / Jazz, Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Tágide
Abrantes, Portugal / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Tamar
Plymouth, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, Pop
Radio TeaTime
Berlin, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Tequila
Belgium / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Tharsus
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Thermenland
Bad Birnbach, Germany / Pop, Hits, Oldies
Radio Ton – PopUpChannel 2
Heilbronn, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Tormes FM
Salamanca, Spain / Oldies
RadioTwojaMuzyka
Warsaw, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
radio universal spain
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Vreden
Vreden, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio WSW
Weißwasser, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Radio Xis
Sorocaba, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
Radio ZET Beatles
Warsaw, Poland / Oldies, Pop
Radio Zig Zag Franche-Comté
France / Oldies, Hits
Radyo Ayvalık
Turkey / Easy Listening, Oldies
Raiders Broadcast
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Rock, Oldies
SAGE
Jackson, USA / Oldies
RatPackRadio
Fort Lauderdale, USA / Oldies
#Musik Goldies
Aachen, Germany / 70s, Oldies
Razors Hot Radio
USA / Jazz, Oldies, Hits, Soul
Radio-RBS-Mama
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
RBZ Radio Bolzano
Bolton, Italy / Oldies, Pop, Ambient, Rock
RCS Network Story
Naples, Italy / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
RDMIX CLASSIC ROCK
Toronto, Canada / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock, Ballads
Rede Rwr
Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Remarkable Radio
United Kingdom / Oldies
Retro 104 Oldies & Beach
USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Retro FM Skåne
Malmö, Switzerland / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Retro FM
Kiev, Ukraine / Oldies
Retro Hits Classic Radio
Guatemala, Guatemala / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
Retropop
Valencia, Spain / Rock, Pop, Oldies, Electro
Retrosounds Radio
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Rétro Souvenirs
Canada / Pop, Hits, Oldies
Radio Revierpower
Kamen, Germany / Gothic, Oldies, Country, Discofox
Rey de Corazones
Buenaventura, Colombia / Oldies, Ballads
RFT Gold Songs
Locarno, Switzerland / Oldies
Rheinerft-Radio
Cologne, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies
Rhein-Neckar-Treff
Frankenthal, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Rhein-Neckar-Webradio
Frankenthal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
RMF Styl
Krakow, Poland / Oldies, Hits

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.