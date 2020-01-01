Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Radio Flora
Hanover, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Radiofoxgarden
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Top 40 & Charts
RadioFroheLaune
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Galdakao
Galdakao, Spain / Oldies, Pop
Radio Happysound
Canada / Pop, Oldies, Hits
Radio Heartbeat
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
RadioHerzblut
Sprockhövel, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
RadioHighFive Emotion
Denmark / Hits, Pop, Ballads, Oldies
Radio Holgi
Neunkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
radiokolamerkaz
Beersheba, Israel / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio La Luna
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio Lammertal
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio León
Argentina / Oldies, Hits
RÁDIO LEVE - SP/BRAZIL
Santos, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Lifeline
Lier, Belgium / Oldies, Disco, Pop, Soul
Radio LO1 - Radio Limbach-Oberfrohna
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio-Lux
Atting, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Master Puglia
Foggia, Italy / Electro, Pop, HipHop, Oldies
Radio Max Music
Flemington, USA / Pop, Oldies, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
MDM Radio
Mont-de-Marsan, France / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radio MKW CityBeat
Büdingen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Moon Italy
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits
Radio Music Sambre ( RMS )
Charleroi, Belgium / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
Radio-NFE
Weinbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio No Limit
Germany / Electro, Easy Listening, Hits, Oldies
Radio Nordsee
Bamberg, Germany / Oldies
Rádio Nostalgia Elvas
Elvas, Portugal / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Rádio Nova Antena
Lisbon, Portugal / Oldies
RadioNR1
Gladbeck, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Obozrevatel Rock
Ukraine / Oldies
Radio Ohrwurm
Wolnzach, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Onda Digital
Lima, Peru / Oldies, Ballads
Radio Playback
Taastrup, Denmark / Hits, Oldies, Pop, Rock
radio+
Alicante, Spain / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Primitive
Reims, France / Blues, Pop, Oldies
Radio-Red-Devil
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Oldies, Schlager
Radio-Rheinland
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio RheinWelle
Wiesbaden, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Radio Rio Preto Internet
Sao Jose Do Rio Preto, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Rockett
Quito, Ecuador / Rock, Oldies
100% Nostalgia - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / Traditional, Oldies
100% Oldies - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / Oldies
100% Shlomo - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / Oldies, Hits
Radio SBN
Teresina, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio-Schakalaka-Bimbam
Bochum, Germany / Oldies, Hits
radiosentimental
Montbrison, France / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Service
Marseille, France / 90s, Funk, Oldies
Radios Golden Memories KOLD
San Angelo, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Show Italia 103e5
Rome, Italy / Oldies, Hits
Radio Sixties
Pavia, Italy / Oldies, Pop, Rock

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.