Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Radio Niederkassel
Niederkassel, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
radionordde
Braunschweig, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
radio.null6
Halle (Saale), Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies, Country
radioparty
Moers, Germany / Oldies
RadioRob
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop
radiourmitz
Germany / Oldies
raus
Constance, Germany / Oldies, Rock
RdMix Soft Love
Germany / Ballads, Easy Listening, Oldies
Retroradio
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
RLO-Radio
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
rmms
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager
rockerportal
Germany / Oldies
Rockpop24 - plattenkeller
Stegaurach, Germany / 70s, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
rocksong-radio
Berlin, Germany / Rock, Oldies
rockvibes
Schweinfurt, Germany / Gothic, Neo-Medieval, Oldies, Rock
saarslang-radio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Oldies, Electro, Pop, Rock
saarweb
Germany / Oldies, Hits
sachsen-palast-radio
Germany / Oldies
samsons_fm
Halle, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Oldies, Trance
Saphira Sound Radio
Kirchensittenbach, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager, Pop
SCHLAGERINO Kultschlager
Bremerhaven, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Discofox
Schlagermeile
Helmbrechts, Germany / Oldies, Country, Blues, Schlager
schwarzwaldfm
Lahr, Germany / Oldies, Hits
shuffle-radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Siegsound-Radio
Hennef, Germany / Techno, Trance, Oldies, Schlager
skyribar
Germany / Oldies
soldatenstress
Germany / Oldies
Radio-Sonnenanbeter
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
sound
Heppenheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Country
speedradio1
Germany / Oldies, Pop
stationitaly
Germany / Oldies
strandkorb
Borkum, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Studio-Apen
Apen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
studio-music-station
Netherlands / Oldies
studiouweb
Baden-Baden, Germany / Oldies
sturmwellensender-retro
Nordenham, Germany / Oldies
sunbeatsradio
Germany / Oldies, 90s, 80s
sundaymusic
Bielefeld, Germany / Oldies
sundown_webradio_live
Berlin, Germany / Oldies
sungalaxy
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Hits, Rock
Telstar Radio
Biebergemünd, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
TheRebels1952
Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock'n'Roll, Rock
tinuradio
Germany / Oldies
top-hits
Bad Münstereifel, Germany / Oldies, Hits
totaloldies
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies
Radio Treffpunkt
Cologne, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Rock
turner
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
uhg-ef
Erfurt, Germany / Oldies
united-webradio
Eystrup, Germany / Oldies
veedelsradio
Cologne, Germany / Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.