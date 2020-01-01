Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Hitradio Songs
Zwickau, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
HitRadio Studio 24
Netherlands / Oldies
hits4you
Enschede, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits
Hits 50s
Zaragoza, Spain / Classic Rock, Oldies
Hvidovre Naer Radio 95,2
Hvidovre, Denmark / Oldies, Pop
Hofstreek FM
Goor, Netherlands / Oldies
Radio Höganäs Närradio
Stockholm, Sweden / Hits, Oldies
Hollands Palet
Den Haag, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop
Holly Jolly Christmas
New York City, USA / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Hot Hitz 80s
Palm Coast, USA / Oldies, 80s
Housland FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Oldies, Pop
Hudson Valley Time Machine
Monroe, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
radio-hurrican-power-mix
Wandlitz, Germany / Electro, Trance, Oldies, Schlager
Radip Ildiscobolo
Pisa, Italy / Oldies, Jazz
Radio Ilmwelle
Pfaffenhofen, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager, Pop
Impala Radio
Golden Bay, Australia / Oldies, Pop
Inspiration 80's
Meaux, France / Oldies, 80s
Interamericana 890 AM
Biobío, Chile / Oldies
InTheMixRadio
Mülheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Radio in The Sky
Denmark / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Irabo - Inselradio Borkum
Borkum, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Oldies, Ballads
Mistletoe - iRadioPhilly
Philadelphia, USA / Oldies
ITM Radio
United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
JB's Rock n Roll - DooWop Jukebox
London, United Kingdom / Rock'n'Roll, Oldies
Jenny FM Classic
Dortmund, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Signál Rádio
Prague, Czech Republic / Oldies
88.7 JOHNfm
Washington, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock
JOYradio
Krumbach, Austria / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
Joyride Power Radio
Innsbruck, Austria / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Jukebox Junction Radio
USA / Rock, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Kaktus Radio
Schweinfurt, Germany / Oldies
Kanal Rewind
Kristinehamn, Sweden / Pop, Oldies, Hits
Radio Katarina Golden Oldies
Ghent, Belgium / Rock, Oldies, Pop
KBZU - The Mountain 96.3 FM
Albuquerque NM, USA / Classic Rock, Country, Oldies
KCFI - Cruisin 1250 AM
Cedar Falls IA, USA / Oldies
KCLR 96FM
Kilkenny, Ireland / Oldies
KCRT 99.3
Trinidad, USA / Oldies, Hits
KDIX - The Classic 1230 AM
Dickinson, USA / Oldies
Keener 16
Marshall MI, USA / Oldies
KELS - Pirate Radio 104.7 FM
Greeley, USA / Oldies
KFlash Radio
Devils Lake, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies
KGEZ AM 600
Kalispell, USA / Oldies, Hits
KHNY - Honey 103
Gretna, USA / Oldies, R'n'B, Jazz, Soul
King Radio
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
KINK DNA Classics
Hilversum, Netherlands / Alternative, Oldies, Hits
KISD 98.7 FM
Pipestone MN, USA / Oldies
Kiss 89.3 FM
Morelia, Mexico / Classic Rock, Oldies
Kiss FM West Coast
Paris, France / Oldies
KISS Malta
Malta / Top 40 & Charts, Rock, Oldies, Pop
KKHA Happy Radio 92.5 FM
Bay City, USA / Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.