Minimal Radio – 77 Stations with Genre Minimal

Intergalactic FM 1 - Murdercapital FM
Netherlands / Electro, Minimal
decoderfm
Germany / Electro, Minimal, Techno
Digital Room Radio
Linz, Austria / Trance, House, Minimal, Electro
dj-hdready
Weimar, Germany / Techno, Minimal
djex-tc
Trier, Germany / Minimal
exaktneutral
Rinteln, Germany / Minimal, Punk
iamthedj_radio
Leipzig, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal, Techno
itsours
Leipzig, Germany / Minimal, Techno
mnmlme-offical
Mannheim, Germany / Minimal
RevolutionofSounds
Marl, Germany / Techno, House, Electro, Minimal
rollatorfunk
Ludwigsfelde, Germany / Electro, Techno, House, Minimal
viennasoundz
Vienna, Germany / Techno, House, Minimal
MABU Beatz Radio Podcast
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno, House, Podcast, Minimal
MixARadio Chic List
Saint-Quentin, France / House, Funk, Minimal
MixARadio Electro Paradise
Saint-Quentin, France / Electro, House, Minimal, Trance
my105 AFROJACK
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro, Minimal
MYNTH Club
Tucumán, Argentina / House, Electro, Techno, Minimal
Novas Tendencias Oficial
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Techno, Minimal
PDJ.FM Mini
Russia / Techno, House, Minimal
Power-PartyBunker
Saarbrücken, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Techno, 90s, Minimal
Radio Souvenirs
France / Chillout, Electro, Minimal
Rainwave All
Tokyo, Japan / Rap, Minimal
Renacer Andino
Antioch, Côte d'Ivoire / Neo-Medieval, Minimal
sonus.fm
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House, Minimal
The-Best-Sound-House-Radio
Ried, Austria / Electro, Trance, House, Minimal
ToXoRs minimalRADIO
Günzburg, Germany / Minimal, Techno, Trance, Podcast
Uncoded Radio
Avignon, France / Techno, House, Electro, Minimal

Minimal sound - great art

Instrumental tracks, minimalistic arrangements and hypnotic rhythms transform a visit to the club into an ecstatic night of dancing. Minimalist music was born in 1994 with the release of „Minimal Nation” by DJ/producer Robert Hood. As an experimental development of the already advanced techno and house, the granddaddy of this somewhat atonal sound pallette involved the talents of unique beat producers. Steve Bug and Dominik Eulberg, for example, found success in Germany, while Sascha Funke, Dubfire and Richie Hawtin were successful on the international scene.

Club-scene DJs, however, aren't the only ones who can make bodies throw shapes and enter trance-like states of pleasure. radio.net provides a wide range of stations from around the world that specialise in minimal house and minimal techno. Each station plays the driving sounds of analogue synthesisers and the technologically simple, almost primal beats in its own way. It's music that stimulates the soul, whether you're at your desk or on the couch.