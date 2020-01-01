Minimal sound - great art

Instrumental tracks, minimalistic arrangements and hypnotic rhythms transform a visit to the club into an ecstatic night of dancing. Minimalist music was born in 1994 with the release of „Minimal Nation” by DJ/producer Robert Hood. As an experimental development of the already advanced techno and house, the granddaddy of this somewhat atonal sound pallette involved the talents of unique beat producers. Steve Bug and Dominik Eulberg, for example, found success in Germany, while Sascha Funke, Dubfire and Richie Hawtin were successful on the international scene.

Club-scene DJs, however, aren't the only ones who can make bodies throw shapes and enter trance-like states of pleasure. radio.net provides a wide range of stations from around the world that specialise in minimal house and minimal techno. Each station plays the driving sounds of analogue synthesisers and the technologically simple, almost primal beats in its own way. It's music that stimulates the soul, whether you're at your desk or on the couch.