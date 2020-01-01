Radio Logo
Minimal Radio – 77 Stations with Genre Minimal

Techno Underground
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Minimal
Proton Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Minimal, Electro, Techno
UZIC - Techno Minimal
Lausanne, Switzerland / Minimal, Techno
egoFLASH
Munich, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal
HOUSEBOMB-FN
Erlangen, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal
Hirschmilch Progressive Channel
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Minimal, Techno
minimalmix radio
Poland / Dub, Electro, Minimal, Techno
#Musik TechHouse
Aachen, Germany / Electro, Minimal
Sound Of Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Techno, House, Electro, Minimal
Traxx.FM Tech-Minimal
Carouge, Switzerland / Minimal
Global Beats FM - White Channel
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal
MINIMALRADIO
Dresden, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal, Techno
XWAVE RADIO
USA / Electro, Indie, Industrial, Minimal
lounge
Lützow, Germany / Chillout, House, Minimal
D.M.G Electro Deep Radio
Stade, Switzerland / House, Electro, Minimal
MABU Beatz Radio Minimal
Norderstedt, Germany / Minimal
MoveDaHouse
London, United Kingdom / House, Techno, Minimal
Radio Record Minimal Tech
St. Petersburg, Russia / Techno, Minimal
elektronisch_querbeat
Tostedt, Germany / Dub, Electro, Minimal
Ibiza One Radio - Minimal Tech Channel
Ibiza, Spain / Minimal
AmbientRadio.org
United Kingdom / Chillout, Ambient, Electro, Minimal
Sound-of-FFM
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / House, Minimal, Techno
DEEP KULTURE
Paris, France / House, Techno, Minimal
MixCult Deep Techno Radio
St. Petersburg, Russia / House, Dub, Minimal
Beat - House Online Radio
Istanbul, Turkey / Techno, House, Minimal
House of Funk
Poland / Funk, House, Techno, Minimal
clubbeats
Osnabrück, Germany / House, Techno, Trance, Minimal
Fresco Electronic Radio
Görschlitz, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal, Techno
Radio Caprice - Minimal Techno
Russia / Minimal
bleak radio
Vienna, Austria / Industrial, Chillout, Minimal
BlastFM.ch
Bern, Switzerland / Dub, Chillout, Minimal
Deep House
France / House, Minimal
Akademickie Radio Luz
Wrocław, Poland / Rap, Electro, Bossa Nova, Minimal
320 FM
Hanover, Germany / House, Techno, Minimal
MABU Beatz Radio Deep House
Norderstedt, Germany / House, Electro, Minimal
sonus.fm
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House, Minimal
nonpop
Karlsruhe, Germany / Metal, Chillout, Industrial, Minimal
1XE
Maumee OH, USA / House, Drum'n'Bass, Electro, Minimal
atmotraxxRadio
Leipzig, Germany / House, Minimal
Audioasyl
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, HipHop, Minimal, Techno
Big Time FM!
Wiesbaden, Germany / Electro, Trance, House, Minimal
Radio Caprice - Minimal Tech House
Russia / Minimal, Techno, House
cliqhop idm
San Francisco, USA / Electro, Chillout, Minimal
CLUBsoundz.FM
Vienna, Austria / Electro, House, Minimal, Trance
Decibel
Dinan, France / Minimal, Techno, Pop
Deejay RiMa
Neustadt, Germany / Techno, Electro, Minimal
eRadio One - Stage Blue
Germany / Minimal, Techno
Galaxy Beat World
Coesfeld, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, Minimal
Hotbeat Radio
Salzwedel, Germany / Electro, Minimal, Techno
House Industry Radio
Mils bei Hall, Austria / House, Dub, Electro, Minimal

Minimal sound - great art

Instrumental tracks, minimalistic arrangements and hypnotic rhythms transform a visit to the club into an ecstatic night of dancing. Minimalist music was born in 1994 with the release of „Minimal Nation” by DJ/producer Robert Hood. As an experimental development of the already advanced techno and house, the granddaddy of this somewhat atonal sound pallette involved the talents of unique beat producers. Steve Bug and Dominik Eulberg, for example, found success in Germany, while Sascha Funke, Dubfire and Richie Hawtin were successful on the international scene.

Club-scene DJs, however, aren't the only ones who can make bodies throw shapes and enter trance-like states of pleasure. radio.net provides a wide range of stations from around the world that specialise in minimal house and minimal techno. Each station plays the driving sounds of analogue synthesisers and the technologically simple, almost primal beats in its own way. It's music that stimulates the soul, whether you're at your desk or on the couch.