Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

RADIO WEB-BASE
Naples, Italy / Blues, Jazz, Pop, Rock
webSOUL. radio
Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Jazz, Soul
WEMC - Classical, Jazz, and Folk 91.7 FM
Harrisonburg, USA / Classical, Pop, Jazz
WEMU 89.1
Ypsilanti, USA / Blues, Jazz
WFDU HD2 - Jazz & What's More
Teaneck, USA / Jazz
WFIT 89.5 FM - Public Radio
Meknès, USA / Jazz
WGMC - jazz90.1
Greece NY, USA / Jazz
WGTD - HD2
Kenosha WI, USA / Jazz
Whaley Radio
United Kingdom / Jazz, Reggae, Rock'n'Roll, Soul
Whitebeat Radio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Jazz, Country, Schlager
90.5 WICN PUBLIC RADIO
Worcester, USA / Pop, Jazz
WINR Smoothjazz
Houston, USA / Jazz
WJKR-DB Jo Khool Radio
Rochester, USA / Jazz
WLNZ - LCC Radio Jazz HD 2 89.7 FM
Lansing MI, USA / Jazz
WMFN - La Poderosa 640 AM
Zeeland MI, USA / Jazz
WNHN-LP 94.7 FM
Concord, USA / Blues, Jazz, News-Talk
WNIA Gospel Radio
Winston-Salem NC, USA / Jazz, Soul, Gospel
WOKE memories
Charleston SC, USA / Oldies, 70s, Jazz, Easy Listening
World Jam Global Radio
Kent, United Kingdom / Pop, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
WPRB
Princeton, USA / Classical, Pop, Jazz
WREK 91.1 FM
Atlanta GA, USA / Jazz, News-Talk
WRJR Real Jamz Radio
Detroit, USA / Jazz, Soul, Swing
WSJE-DB - Smooth Jazz Expressions
Springfield, USA / Jazz
WUSB 90.1 FM
Stony Brook, USA / Country, Blues, Jazz
WVHC - The Voice 91.5 FM
Herkimer NY, USA / Pop, Jazz, News-Talk
WVID - VID 90.3 FM
Anasco, USA / Jazz
WVUD
Newark, USA / Jazz, Classical, Alternative
WXRU-LP SMOOTH SOUL 107.9 FM
Greenville, USA / R'n'B, Jazz, Blues, Soul
XmasMelody
Rome, Italy / Classical, Pop, World, Jazz
Zay FM
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Blues, Rock
Zelina's Mixed Bag of Showtunes
Houston, USA / Oldies, Jazz, Film & Musical
ZONASALSA
Coral Springs, USA / Jazz, Latin, Salsa

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.