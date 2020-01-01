Radio Logo
Brive-la-Gaillarde, France / News-Talk, Jazz, Funk, Soul
Styrialounge
Graz, Austria / Chillout, Jazz, Latin, Blues
SuperStereo Jazz
Santiago, Chile, Chile / Jazz
Swangoo Radio
France / Chillout, House, Jazz
Sweet Radio SVG
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / Jazz, Reggae, Soul, R'n'B
Swing City Radio
USA / Jazz, Swing
Szpila Radio
Warsaw, Poland / Pop, Jazz, Rock, Metal
Thavorn Experience
Thailand / Jazz, Soul
The BocX
Baltimore, USA / Chillout, Funk, Jazz, Soul
The Green Room [RadioAvenue.com]
Minneapolis, USA / Jazz, Blues
The Groove Factory
Chambéry, France / Jazz, HipHop
The Jazz UK 2 - NuJazz
Barnstaple, United Kingdom / Jazz, Rock
The Jazz UK 3 - DixieJazz
Barnstaple, United Kingdom / Jazz
The Jazz UK 4 - Elegance (Ladies of Jazz)
Barnstaple, United Kingdom / Jazz
The Rock 926
London, United Kingdom / Funk, Jazz, Reggae, Gospel
The Soul Cafe
New York City, USA / Jazz, Podcast
WR Radio Online
San Rafael, Argentina / Jazz, Hits, Soul
Timeless Inspiration
Strasbourg, France / Electro, HipHop, Jazz, Podcast
Tinsel & Tunes - Christmas
USA / Jazz, Pop
Radio Tirana Jazz
Tirana, Albania / Jazz
CherryPopRadio - Jazzy Moods
USA / Jazz
TNTU Jazz
Ternopil, Ukraine / Jazz
Tohu BBBohu
Chambéry, France / Jazz, Electro, HipHop
Tongue & Groove Radio
London, United Kingdom / Funk, Jazz, Soul
Top Radio HD OnLine
Orlando, USA / Jazz, Latin, Rock
Tranquilize Jazz FM
Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Jazz, Ambient
Radio Transamericana
Bolivia / Jazz, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Triage FM
Auxerre, France / Urban, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Rádio Triângulo
Braga, Portugal / Jazz, Easy Listening
Trijaya 87.6 FM Palembang
Palembang, Indonesia / Jazz
TRQL Radio
Belgium / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Soul
Radio Turbulences
Le Havre, France / Hits, Jazz
Underground Web Radio
Biarritz, France / Jazz, Blues, Soul, Funk
Un Hueco en el Espacio
Lima, Peru / 80s, 90s, Pop, Jazz
Unicauca Estéreo 104.1 FM
Popayán, Colombia / Jazz, Rock
Unlimited Radio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, Soul, Jazz
UP RADIO
Paris, France / Disco, Jazz, Soul, Funk
RadioArt: Up Tempo Grooves
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
Via 85 Radio Web
Fort-Liberté, Brazil / Jazz, Rock, Alternative
Radio Villa Centrale
Italy / Jazz, Rock, Pop
Virtual Rock 2.0
Córdoba, Argentina / Jazz, Rock, Blues
Vuelo714
Barcelona, Spain / Rock, Indie, Pop, Jazz
WAER 88.3
Syracuse, USA / Jazz
Radio Wanderbuehne
Rudolstadt, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Rock, World
Radio Wapa
Spain / Jazz
WBKM
Burlington VT, USA / Hits, Jazz, Alternative
WBOM Streaming Radio
Rockford, USA / Classical, Oldies, Pop, Jazz
WCJS Radio
Potomac-Cabin John, USA / Jazz, Blues, Classical
WDHR Radio Broadcasting Inc.
Lansing IL, USA / House, Electro, Jazz, Soul
RADIO WEB-BASE
Naples, Italy / Blues, Jazz, Pop, Rock

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.