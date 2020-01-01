Radio Logo
Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

Like Radio Music and Passion
Cusano Milanino, Italy / Electro, Jazz
Lit&Jazz
France / Jazz, Rock, Blues
Lounge Motion FM
Montreal, Canada / Jazz, Chillout, Soul
LoveSmoothJazz.com
Fort Lauderdale, USA / Jazz
LRT Elite FM 101.5
Córdoba, Argentina / Classical, Pop, Jazz, Rock
lulu2
Cologne, Germany / Jazz, Swing
LVM-RADIO
France / Jazz, Rock, Electro, Pop
Mandozine Radio
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Country, Blues, Pop
RadioManouche
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Jazz, Swing
Matt Johnson Radio
Cooper City, USA / Jazz, Instrumental
Mediterráneo-SMOOTHJAZZ
Majadahonda, Spain / Ambient, Jazz, Chillout
Melodies Web Radio
Greece / Jazz, Chillout, Ambient
MEN Radio
Chartres, France / Jazz, Rock, Pop, Soul
Merry Christmas
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz, Indie, Easy Listening, Soul
Miled Music Bandas
Mexico / Jazz, Swing
Miled Music Jazz
Mexico / Jazz
Miled Music Navideña
Mexico / World, Jazz, Traditional
Misty Radio
Kensington CT, USA / Oldies, Jazz, Easy Listening, Chillout
Mixadance FM Jazz
Moscow, Russia / Jazz
Radio Mondragone Ce
Italy / Jazz, Rock, Blues
Monogogo.com - Jazz
New York City, USA / Jazz
Moonshine Radio
Kumanovo, Macedonia / Soul, Jazz, Blues, Rock
Radio MRS 90.5 FM
Stockholm, Sweden / Jazz, R'n'B, Soul, Urban
Muarasipongi
Indonesia / Jazz, Rock, Country, Pop
Müpa Easy
Budapest, Hungary / World, Pop, Jazz, Easy Listening
MusicAirport.com
Faenza, Italy / Chillout, Electro, Jazz
Musica Jazz Radio
Milan, Italy / Jazz
myopusradio.com - The C Train
Bangalore, India / Pop, Jazz, Soul, World
Nam-Radio
Windhoek, Namibia / Jazz, HipHop, Urban, World
Naxi Jazz Radio
Belgrade, Serbia / Jazz
NDR Info - The record that changed my life
Hamburg, Germany / Podcast, Jazz
NetCom Radio
Naples, Italy / Jazz, Rock, Pop
New Jazz Radio
Segovia, Spain / Jazz
New Morning Radio
Paris, France / World, Jazz, Funk, Soul
Nicecream.fm Lite
Greece / Jazz, Rock, Funk, Soul
nicetunesradio.com
Nice, France / Pop, Jazz, Rock, Funk
NJPR
New York City, USA / Jazz
Nonstop Casiopea
Gävle, Sweden / Jazz, 80s
Nostalgie Belgique - Jazz
Brussels, Belgium / Jazz
Piano Jazz Shorts
New York City, USA / Podcast, Jazz
OC!WR
Bologna, Italy / Jazz, Pop, Electro, Chillout
Ondaradio.net
Trieste, Italy / Jazz
OneLuvFM
France / Jazz, Soul, Urban, Funk
Openbusinessradio
Nuremberg, Germany / Electro, House, Jazz
OpenFM - Jazz
Warsaw, Poland / Jazz
Operation Rebel
Detroit, USA / HipHop, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
Radio Opole 2
Opole, Poland / Pop, Jazz, Electro, Rock
Paedmondo Radio
Kumasi, Ghana / Jazz, African
Pastorelle
Montbrison, France / Hits, Disco, Jazz, Funk
PDJ.FM Vata
Russia / Chillout, Easy Listening, Jazz, Electro

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.