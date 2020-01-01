Top Stations
Indie Radio – 505 Stations with Genre
Indie
R101 Hipster
Milan, Italy / Indie, Alternative
Radio Activ' 101.9 Fm
Saint-Brieuc, France / Electro, Pop, Indie
Radioactive International
Dublin, Ireland / Alternative, Pop, Electro, Indie
Radio Aquarius
Thessaloniki, Greece / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Radio Béton
Tours, France / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Radio CBGB
Le Perreux-sur-Marne, France / Classic Rock, Rock, Indie, Soul
Radiochip
Torrevieja, Spain / Indie, Ambient, Electro
Radiodowntown.ca
Barrie, Canada / Oldies, Country, Indie
Radio Elettrica
Roma (QLD), Italy / Rock, Indie, Alternative
RadioEZ
Everett WA, USA / Indie, Pop
Radiofabrik
Salzburg, Austria / Pop, Indie, World, Alternative
Radio FRO 105,0 - Freier Rundfunk Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Pop, Indie, World, Alternative
Radio Graffiti
Nancy, France / Indie
Radio Grande Brive
Brive-la-Gaillarde, France / Alternative, Chillout, Indie, Rock
Radio Kaos Italy
Rome, Italy / Indie, Punk, Rock
RADIOLEZART
Noisiel, France / Chillout, Indie
Radio LOTTE Weimar
Weimar, Germany / Alternative, Indie
RADIO PEPITO
Mexico City, Mexico / Alternative, Pop, Indie
Radio Plato
Minsk, Belarus / HipHop, Indie, Electro, Funk
Radio Q
Münster, Germany / Indie, Rock
Radio Rocket
Omsk, Russia / Electro, Indie, Pop, Alternative
Radio Welle West Wetterau
Butzbach, Germany / Indie, Pop, Electro, Rock
Radio Woking
Woking, United Kingdom / Indie, Alternative
Radio Woot
Marseille, France / Pop, Rock, Indie
Radio Ypsilon
Hollabrunn, Austria / Pop, Indie, World, Alternative
Radio Zodiac - Dublin, Ireland
Dublin, Ireland / Indie, Reggae, Rock, Soul
radYU
Izmir, Turkey / Pop, Alternative, Indie
Rai Radio 2 Indie
Rome, Italy / Indie, Alternative
ramblin' van radio
Houston, USA / HipHop, Indie, Pop
Reactor 105.7 FM XHOF
Mexico City, Mexico / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Real Rock
Poggioreale, Italy / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Redwall Radio
United Kingdom / Rock, Indie, Pop, Punk
R K R
Pittsburgh, USA / Indie, Ambient
RMF Alternatywa
Krakow, Poland / Indie, Alternative
RadioArt: Rock and Indie
London, United Kingdom / Rock, Indie
Radio Rock Bauru
Bauru, Brazil / Rock, Indie, Pop
Rock Europa Radio
Cáceres, Spain / Rock, Indie, Pop
Roots Live Music Radio
Nottingham, United Kingdom / Indie, Pop
rs2 Pop
Berlin, Germany / Indie
Jam.
Brussels, Belgium / HipHop, Indie, Alternative, Electro
Rusty Spear Radio
Missoula, USA / Indie, Pop, Alternative
Santoto Stereo
Tunja, Colombia / News-Talk, Indie, Pop, Rock
Radio Sardegna Web
Neuss, Germany / Indie, Rock
SA Rock Radio
Adelaide, Australia / Classic Rock, Rock, Indie
Scanner Beat
Barcelona, Spain / HipHop, Hits, Indie, Funk
Scanner Hits
Barcelona, Spain / Indie, Electro, Pop, Funk
Sessiz Radyo
Istanbul, Turkey / Alternative, Classic Rock, Indie, Oldies
Seven Skies Radio Station
Russia / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Soul
Seven Skies Radio 2
Russia / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Soul
Seven Skies Radio 3
Russia / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Soul
