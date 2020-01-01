Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

Point Blank FM
London, United Kingdom / House, Electro, Funk, Soul
Bass of Music
Recklinghausen, Germany / House, Disco
Big Radio 3
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / House, Pop, R'n'B
Delta Rave! - Techno Radio
USA / Techno, House, Electro
GinTonicRadio
Madrid, Spain / Chillout, House, Ambient
Radio NTI
Nantes, France / Electro, House
Ibiza Fraile Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
deep-tech-club
Cologne, Germany / House
PDJ.FM Too Deep
Russia / House, Electro, Chillout
DE Radio
Vancouver, Canada / House, Techno
UP&DOWN DISCO RADIO
Hungary / Techno, HipHop, House, Disco
Deeptech Soundsystem
Atlanta GA, USA / House, Techno
Desi Dance
Singapore, Singapore / House, Oriental, Film & Musical
HOUSE MUSIC RADIO
Crawley, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Electro
I LOVE ROBIN SCHULZ
Cologne, Germany / Electro, House
aac
Germany / House
MUSIC DJ
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina / House, Electro
RadioGora.Ru Electro
Russia / Electro, House
sonus.fm
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House, Minimal
Radio Sudety 24
Poland / House, Electro, Pop
CouchFM
Berlin, Germany / House, Indie, Pop, Rock
Elev8tradio.net
United Kingdom / Techno, House, Drum'n'Bass
Fantasy FM - London's Legendary Pirate Radio Station
London, United Kingdom / Techno, Electro, House
Just Deep House
Leuven, Netherlands / House
MUSIC MAFIA
London, United Kingdom / House, Indie, Disco
Onda Web Radio
Naples, Italy / House, Pop, Reggae, Rock
REAL FM
St. Petersburg, Russia / House
RMNdancechannel
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Electro, Trance, House
Boot/Radio
Veitshöchheim, Germany / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Soul
BPM Malmö
Malmö, Sweden / House, Drum'n'Bass
CTU CLUBBING
Toronto, Canada / Techno, Electro, House
DANCE 80
Italy / Hits, House, Funk, 80s
DMRadio Russia
Russia / Techno, Electro, House
HouseMusicRadio
Mississauga, Canada / House, Disco
house-legends
Heist, Germany / House
my105 DJ Nights
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, House
RadioSky
Gijón, Spain / Electro, House
Absolute Ibiza
Marseille, France / Electro, House, Techno, Trance
Best-of-Trance-Radio
Germany / Trance, Drum'n'Bass, House, Electro
BpmBeats1
Venice, USA / Electro, Trance, House
City Dance Radio
Valencia, Spain / Electro, House, Techno
Cool FM 98.9
Oranjestad, Netherlands / Electro, House, Pop, Reggae
Creatures Of The Night Radio COTN
Locarno, Switzerland / Ambient, Chillout, House
Druska Radio
Lithuania / Chillout, House, Ambient
FG Xtra
Antwerp, Belgium / Techno, House, Disco
iLive Radio
Toronto, Canada / HipHop, House, 80s, Soul
InSTYLE
Moscow, Russia / House, Electro, 90s
djinfinity
Cologne, Germany / House, Electro, Trance
gay-live
Halle (Saale), Germany / House
lionel
Hanover, Germany / House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.