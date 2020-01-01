Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

POP LOUNGE CAFE
Bremen, Germany / Chillout, House
Who Is In Da House
Madrid, Spain / Electro, House
Inpulz Dein Stadtradio für Freiberg
Freiberg, Germany / Electro, House, 90s
City23
Vienna, Austria / Chillout, House, Pop, Urban
bigFM DANCE
Stuttgart, Germany / Electro, House
Radio SHAZAM
Antalya, Turkey / House, Disco
247Mixing
Atlanta, USA / Reggae, House, HipHop, 80s
Radio [RCM]DEEP
Moscow, Russia / Chillout, House
Best Net Radio - Coffee House
Bothell WA, USA / House
Soundpark Deep
Russia / Electro, House
54house.fm
Bochum, Germany / House
Heart Dance
London, United Kingdom / House, Electro
Soulful House
Paris, France / House, Electro, Funk
Progressive.Beats Radio
Tourcoing, France / House, Trance, Electro
Ocean Ibiza Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, Funk, House, Soul
Sub FM
London, United Kingdom / Dub, House, Urban, Techno
The Sound Of New York City
New York City, USA / Disco, Funk, House, Soul
pure fm - bayerns dance radio
Munich, Germany / Electro, House
1LIVE DJ Session
Cologne, Germany / Electro, House
DANCE BY RADIO ZET
Warsaw, Poland / Electro, House
PureGlow Radio
St. Gallen, Switzerland / House, Electro
Traxx.FM Deep
Carouge, Switzerland / House
ENERGY Mastermix
Germany / House
Bless your Sound
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
My House Radio
Manchester, USA / House, Disco
houseschuh
Erlangen, Germany / House
House FM
London, United Kingdom / Electro, House
DEEP ONE
St. Petersburg, Russia / Electro, Hits, House
Alles Chill
Bielefeld, Germany / House
my105 DJ Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Trance, House, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
1A 2000er Hits
Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Hits
Deep House Radio
Bucarest, Romania / Electro, House
planet radio nightwax
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Electro, House
PsyStation - Dark Psy Trance
Haifa, Israel / House
1.FM - Club One
Zug, Switzerland / House, Electro
IBIZA X RADIO
Ibiza, Spain / House, Techno, Electro
MINIMALRADIO
Dresden, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal, Techno
Rádio Orbital Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal / Electro, House
Antenne Niedersachsen Relax
Hanover, Germany / Chillout, Instrumental, Easy Listening, House
Truehouse.net
Zurich, Switzerland / House
Contact FM
Lille, France / Electro, House, Hits
RadioParty House
Poland / House
One FM
Geneva, Switzerland / Electro, House, Top 40 & Charts
lounge
Lützow, Germany / Chillout, House, Minimal
D.M.G Electro Deep Radio
Stade, Switzerland / House, Electro, Minimal
M2 Club
Paris, France / Electro, House
Mix 247 EDM
Walnut Creek CA, USA / Techno, Electro, House
Radio 105 - Miami
Milan, Italy / HipHop, House
06am Ibiza Underground
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
depth
USA / House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.