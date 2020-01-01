Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

Russian FM 98.5 -THE STYLE OF ALWAYS
New Philadelphia, United Arab Emirates / Pop, House
S4-Radio SIX
Dortmund, Germany / Electro, House
Sacré Radio
Paris, France / HipHop, House, Electro, Funk
S-Dance
London, United Kingdom / House, Electro
SeeJay Radio
Prague, Czech Republic / Electro, House
See The Sea FM
Uzbekistan / Chillout, Techno, Electro, House
Seoul Community Radio
Seoul, South Korea / Urban, Techno, Electro, House
Silver Radio
Lisbon, Portugal / Hits, House, Top 40 & Charts
skglobe.net
Athens, Greece / Chillout, Electro, House
Radio Skylab Energy
Racale, Italy / Electro, House
SLAM RADIO
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Reggae
The Sole Channel Cafe Podcast
San José CA, USA / Techno, Electro, Podcast, House
solitaryradio
Romford, United Kingdom / House, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
sonus.fm
Cologne, Germany / Techno, House, Minimal
SOS-Radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / House, Pop, Rock
Soulfinity Radio
Brisbane, Australia / House
SoulfulOne Radio
Philadelphia, USA / House, R'n'B
Soundkingradio
New York City, USA / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Jazz
Source Radio
Paris, France / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Funk
SoUsLeGrOunD Radio
DOM-TOM / Reggae, HipHop, House, Funk
SpaceFM Romania
Bucharest, Romania / Electro, House
Spexx.FM
Kaarst, Germany / Electro, House
Splilmer Radio
Verdun, France / Electro, Trance, House
Sradiouk-Live
London, United Kingdom / Urban, House
SsassyRadio.com
Jacksonville, USA / Jazz, House, R'n'B
SSRadio Hard & Fast
Yateley, United Kingdom / House, Trance
RADIO STAR
Nice, France / Electro, House
Sternstaub-Radio
Altenstadt an der Waldnaab, Germany / HipHop, Electro, House, 80s
Stomp FM
Berlin, Germany / House, Disco, Pop, Rock
Streaming 101
Caltanissetta, Italy / House, Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Electro
Studio Mp3
Curitiba, Brazil / Techno, House, Pop, Rock
StudioSoundsRadio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, Drum'n'Bass
Stweesy
Brest, France / House, Pop, Electro
Subliminal Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Techno, Electro, House
sunshine live - Gamescom FM
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
sunshine live - Ibiza
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
sunshine live - Live & Pride
Mannheim, Germany / House
sunshine live - Remix
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
EDR - Electronic Dance Radio
Fulda, Italy / Techno, House
Svit Zlin Radio
Czech Republic / Electro, House, Indie, Dub
Swangoo Radio
France / Chillout, House, Jazz
Stay Connect
Naples, Italy / Techno, House
Techno Importation
Gravelines, France / Techno, House
tenerife music radio
Santa Cruz, Spain / Techno, Electro, House
The Beat Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Techno, Electro, House
The-Best-Sound-House-Radio
Ried, Austria / Electro, Trance, House, Minimal
theBlueUnderground
USA / Electro, House
The Chewb
Derby, United Kingdom / House, Techno
Thenight.fm
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Electro, House
The Soul of Grenada
St. George’s, Grenada / House, R'n'B, Reggae, Gospel

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.