Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

Metronomic Family
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, House, Podcast
Miami Global Radio
Miami, USA / Electro, House
Miled Music Electro House
Mexico / House, Electro
Millenium-Beats
Braunschweig, Germany / Techno, Trance, House, Rock
Millenium FM
Lyon, France / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
Mix365 Radio
Norwich, United Kingdom / Electro, House
Mix93fm
Los Angeles, USA / Electro, House
Mix A Mix FM
Santa Rosa, USA / House, Pop, R'n'B
MixARadio Chic List
Saint-Quentin, France / House, Funk, Minimal
MixARadio Electro Paradise
Saint-Quentin, France / Electro, House, Minimal, Trance
Radio MIXPAT
Liège, Belgium / Electro, House
MIX STAR RADIO
France / Electro, House
MixSyndicate
Almere, Netherlands / Techno, Trance, House
Molona FM
Barcelona, Spain / Electro, House
Moon Harbour Radio, hosted by Dan Drastic
Leipzig, Germany / House, Podcast, Electro
Moon Mission Recordings
Tokyo, Japan / Techno, Electro, House
Movin Radio
Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil / House, Electro
Mr. X-Ray inspired by Music
Markkleeberg, Germany / House, Podcast
Mucca Radio
Rome, Italy / Electro, House, Pop
MueveteFM
Zumaia, Spain / Electro, House
Musical Decadence Radio
Kazan, Russia / Techno, House
Music Galaxy Radio
Athens, Greece / House, 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
M.I.H - Music Is House
Lyon, France / Techno, Electro, House
Music-is-our-Life
Kassel, Germany / Techno, House, Pop, Rock
Musiclike
Saint Étienne, France / Pop, House, Electro, Rock
Music Sessions 313
Detroit, USA / House, R'n'B, Gospel
MusicStation.FM
Mülheim, Germany / Pop, Electro, House, Top 40 & Charts
Music Time FM
Brunswick, Germany / 80s, 90s, House, Techno
Musik CoLab FM
Lisbon, Portugal / Chillout, Techno, House
RADIO-MXM
Nordenham, Germany / House, Oldies, Rock
MxRadio CLUB
France / Electro, House
my105 AFROJACK
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro, Minimal
my105 ALISON WONDERLAND
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 BLASTERJAXX
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 BOB SINCLAR
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Reggae, Electro
my105 JAUZ
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 MARTIN GARRIX
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 OLIVER HELDENS
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 R3HAB
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 ROBIN SCHULZ
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 SAM FELDT
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 WAX MOTIF
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
my105 ZEDS DEAD
Zurich, Switzerland / House, Electro
MyDoom-666
Paris, France / House
Myhitmusic - OXID HOUSE
Hanover, Germany / House, Electro
Myhitmusic - TOMs CLUB 00s
Hanover, Germany / Pop, HipHop, House
MYNTH Club
Tucumán, Argentina / House, Electro, Techno, Minimal
Naxi House Radio
Belgrade, Serbia / House
NeroFM
Iserlohn, Germany / House, Pop
Network Satellite
Udine, Italy / Techno, Electro, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.