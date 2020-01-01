Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

mc-kaya-radio
Germany / Pop, House
Magix FM
Marbella, Spain / House, Electro
N-JOY In The Mix
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, House
Radio Nova CR
San Jose, Costa Rica / House, Indie, Alternative, Rock
010 Dance Radio
Netherlands / Trance, Electro, House, Disco
100% CLUB
Paris, France / Electro, House
1MORE Electro-deep
Paris, France / House, Electro, Chillout
1XE
Maumee OH, USA / House, Drum'n'Bass, Electro, Minimal
247Ultra
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Techno, Trance, House
4th Room
Germany / House, Electro, Techno
54House.fm Event
Arnsberg, Germany / House
5FBI Fresh 92.7 FM
Adelaide, Australia / Electro, House
5IK Beats Radio
London, United Kingdom / Electro, House
7DreamRadio
Essen, Germany / Electro, House, Schlager, Techno
89.0 RTL Workout
Halle, Germany / Electro, House
90 dance radio
Verona, Italy / Techno, House, 90s
999FM
United Kingdom / Techno, HipHop, House, Funk
Absolute Vintage Radio
Barcelona, Spain / Ambient, Chillout, House
Advance Nancy Radio
Nancy, France / Electro, House
Airwave
United Kingdom / Trance, House
ALBUMRADIOCLUB708090
France / House, Disco, Funk
AL FUNK WEBRADIO
Angers, France / House, Pop, Funk, R'n'B
Alienation Radio
USA / Electro, House, Funk
All-United.FM
Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany / House, Techno, Electro
AllsortsHits
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom / Rock, Hits, House, Pop
Ally-Radio
Almere, Netherlands / Trance, House, Pop, Rock
Alt Radio
Paris, France / Pop, House, Top 40 & Charts
Amsterdam Mixx Music Electronic
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Techno, Electro, Trance, House
AMW.FM - Amsterdams Most Wanted
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Electro, House
AmysFM
France / Funk, Soul, House
Antenne MV Lounge
Greifswald, Germany / House, Ambient, Easy Listening, Electro
Apocalypse Radio
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Trance, HipHop, House, Reggae
Apple Radio Dance
Turin, Italy / Dub, House, Electro, Trance
ArronVirx
Lyon, France / House
Athens JoCkey Radio
Athens, Greece / House
ATICA FM
Pamplona, Spain / Electro, House
Atmospheric Sounds Radio
Dallas, USA / Techno, Trance, House
atmotraxxRadio
Leipzig, Germany / House, Minimal
atmotraxxRadio AtmoZone
Leipzig, Germany / Chillout, House
AtopeSound Radio
Barcelona, Spain / Chillout, House
Audioboxlive DJ Radio
Montreal, Canada / House, Techno, Electro
audiogrooves.net Deeply
São Paulo, Brazil / House
audiogrooves.net Sound Factory
São Paulo, Brazil / House
audiogrooves.net Trax
São Paulo, Brazil / House
Axone Radio
France / Techno, Electro, House
baden.fm chillout
Germany / Chillout, Electro, House
BAM!
Lich, Germany / Rock, House, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Basketball Radio FM
Berlin, Germany / Urban, HipHop, House
Bass Radio
Philadelphia, USA / Electro, House, Urban
BBR MASTERMIXXX
Valbonne, France / House, Indie, Dub, Electro

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.