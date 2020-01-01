Radio Logo
Hits Radio – 4,945 Stations with Genre Hits

RCA Nantes 99.5
Nantes, France / Hits
RCI DANCEHALL
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Electro, Reggae, Hits
RCI ID
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Hits
RCV
Villers-le-Lac, France / Rock, Hits, Pop
Rdici
Nantes, France / Pop, Hits
RDN Malopolska
Tarnów, Poland / Hits, Pop, Ballads
Real FM
Ireland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Rede Bacan Machacamarca
São Paulo, Brazil / Hits
Rádio Região de Basto 105.6 FM
Celorico de Basto, Portugal / Hits
Rádio Regional do Centro
Condeixa-a-Nova, Portugal / Hits
REGIONAL RADIO
Terni, Italy / Hits
Régió Rádió
Romania / Hits
Reklamsız Radyo Nostalji
Turkey / Hits
relax 103 fm
Nairobi, Kenia / Hits, 80s, Soul, R'n'B
Remember the Music FM
Valencia, Spain / Hits, Pop
RES FM
Almeirim, Portugal / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Resonance Radio
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France / Hits
ReteSmash
Italy / Hits
Retro Hit Radio
Auckland, New Zealand / Hits, 80s, 90s
Retro Hits Classic Radio
Guatemala, Guatemala / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
Rétro Souvenirs
Canada / Pop, Hits, Oldies
revolvidas
Popayán, Colombia / Hits, 80s, 90s
Rewind Radio
Montpellier, France / Hits, Disco
RFM 100% Femmes
Paris, France / Hits
rfm uk
Norwich, United Kingdom / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio RG30
Nîmes, France / Hits, Pop, Rock
RGR 2
Leuven, Belgium / Hits
Radio Horta-Guinardó
Barcelona, Spain / Hits, House, Pop
RHV Radio
France / Hits, Pop
Rhythm 93.7 FM Jos
Nigeria / News-Talk, Hits
Rádio Riba Távora
Moimenta da Beira, Portugal / Hits
Ring FM 105.8 FM
Tallinn, Estonia / Hits, Rock, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
89.4 Radio i Ringkøbing
Ringkøbing, Denmark / Hits, Jazz
Rio Sul Radio
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Hits, Ballads, Pop
DEMO RIPN
Zapopan, Mexico / Hits
Radio Ritmo y Romance
Lima, Peru / Hits, Pop, Latin, Ballads
Riviera Electro Dance
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France / House, Electro, Hits
Radio Rivoluzione Suono
Rome, Italy / House, Hits, Pop
RJC Music
Montpellier, France / Hits, Urban, Pop
RJFM
Montluçon, France / Hits, Pop
Rkk Kuber
Krugersdorp, South Africa / Hits
RMC Lady
Milan, Italy / Hits
RMF 5
Krakow, Poland / Hits, Ballads
RMF Styl
Krakow, Poland / Oldies, Hits
RMJTROPICAL
Lyon, France / Hits, Zouk and Tropical, Latin
RM WEBRADIO
Bertrix, Belgium / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
RNA Madagascar
Antalaha, Madagascar / Hits
Radio Rociana 107.7 FM
Huelva, Spain / Hits, Latin, Easy Listening
Rockerz Islandz
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Hits, Reggae
Roger Radio
Lelystad, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits