Radio Flutuacao Rock & Pop Hits
Porto Alegre, Brazil / Rock, Hits, Pop
RADIO FOIRE DU DAUPHINE
Romans-sur-Isère, France / Hits, Pop
Radio Força Lusitana
Nîmes, France / Hits, Pop, Latin
Radio Forge
France / Hits
Radio-Foxpalast
Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop
Radio Foxy One
Turin, Italy / Hits, Pop, Alternative, Rock
Radio Freee
Poland / World, Pop, Hits
Radio Free Station
Milan, Italy / Hits, Pop
Radio Fuego Lima
Lima, Peru / Latin, Hits, Pop
Radio Fusión
A Coruña, Spain / Hits
Radio Futuna
Ebeleben, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radiofuture
Vienna, Austria / Hits
Radio Future Trance 24
Berlin, Germany / Hits
RADIO GAIA 2
Potenza, Italy / Hits
Radio Germanija
Germany / Hits
Radio Germanus
Ratingen, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
RadioGJ
Hertford, United Kingdom / Hits
Radio Globalmix
Belgium / Hits
Radio Goa
India / Traditional, Hits
Radio Gorenc
Slovenia / Hits
Radio GorodNY
New York City, USA / Hits
Radio Gorzów
Gorzow, Poland / Hits
RGE
Labaroche, France / Pop, Hits
Radio Grand "R"
Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, France / Rock, Hits, Pop
Radio Hagen - Dein Love Radio
Hagen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Hagen - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Hagen, Germany / Hits
radiohaiti soukem
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Hits
Radio Hamburg Party Hits
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, Pop
Radio Happysound
Canada / Pop, Oldies, Hits
Radio Herne - Dein Love Radio
Herne, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio Herne - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Herne, Germany / Hits
RadioHighFive Emotion
Denmark / Hits, Pop, Ballads, Oldies
Radio Hit FM
Orte, Italy / Hits
Rádio HITS
Cabo Frio, Brazil / Hits
Radio Hunter
Brazil / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Radio Ice Age
Montreal, Canada / Pop, Chillout, Hits
radio-immo.fr
Pomponne, France / Hits
Radio Index
Poland / Hits, Pop, Reggae
Radio Jaska
Zagreb, Croatia / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop
R­á­dio JM
Maia, Portugal / Hits
Radio Jungla
Chacabuco, Argentina / Hits, Pop
Radio K1
Cuenca, Mexico / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio Klapsmühle
Düsseldorf, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop, Metal
Radio Köln - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Cologne, Germany / Hits
Radio Kompas
Koekelare, Belgium / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio K.W. - Dein Love Radio
Wesel, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Radio K.W. - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Wesel, Germany / Hits
Radio León
Argentina / Oldies, Hits
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Karnevals Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Hits
Radio Leverkusen - Dein Weihnachts Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Hits